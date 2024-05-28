Robert De Niro Remains the Poster Boy for 'Just Shut Up and Sing'

I have no idea how celebrity works in other countries, but here in the United States of America our famous people tend to fall into one of two categories: 1) Those who let fame go to their heads and believe that they are truly better and smarter than the masses and, 2) Those who aren't pompous morons.

It isn't surprising that so many celebrities come off as being miserable people. Most are leftists, and misery is the goal over on that side of the aisle. This is how we end up with so many wealthy, famous people who just complain all of the time.

The ascent of Donald Trump to the top of the political food chain in America really brought out the celebrity commie chihuahuas, and they haven't stopped barking since 2016. Even after they got their desiccated husk of a puppet in the Oval Office in 2021, they kept yapping as if they were being tortured.

That's one of the many reasons that Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.

The list of these tedious people is quite long, but one has emerged as my least favorite. Shockingly, it's not Bette Midler.

Robert De Niro lives a life that isn't affected by anything any Republican would ever do (except lower his taxes). That hasn't stopped him from filling his diaper over Trump on the daily for a long time now.

Joe Biden must feel a special kinship with De Niro because neither are the sharpest intellectual tool in the shed. Recognizing this deep bond, Biden's handlers decided to let Bobby D off-leash in front of the Bragg/Merchan kangaroo court in Manhattan. This is from something Matt wrote earlier today:

The Biden campaign is panicking about the situation and decided to revise its strategy of largely ignoring the trial to sending actor Robert De Niro to the Manhattan courthouse to troll Trump. “I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you,” De Niro said. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.”

This is some of the best acting that De Niro has ever done. First, the Democrats LOVE dictators, that's why they've stuck with Biden for this long. The cabal running Biden's brain hasn't hesitated to deploy the FBI to destroy political enemies. The Biden administration has been bringing a decided "New East Berlin" vibe to the Beltway.

If there is anyone who the American people should take seriously about political matters, it's an actor who wanders up with goon squad security wearing a cloth mask:

Omg Robert DeNiro just showed up outside the Manhattan courthouse wearing a cloth mask outside 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7JtdGMC8SE — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) May 28, 2024

He wasn't doing this for privacy. De Niro has been walking around Manhattan without a mask on for decades. This was pure virtue signaling to a base that still laps up the COVID scare lies.

Lacking any coherent message on issues, the Democrats rely on being louder than everyone else. That's one reason they flock to mobs like the 2020 Antifa/BLM rioters and the Hitler Youth in the "Free Palestine" encampments. Celebrities who will do their bidding are essentially human megaphones.

This particular bit of lawfare is so in the gutter that Trump's alleged tryst with an adult entertainment strumpet long ago ceased to be in the Tawdry Top 10 of the trial. Because there never is a "too low" when it comes to 2024 Dems and Trump Derangement Syndrome antics, they've managed to cover themselves in even more manure with this De Niro stunt.

Let's see what we can do to make Robert De Niro really unhinged next January.