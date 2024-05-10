The Morning Briefing: Netanyahu Is a Magnifying Glass on Biden's Pathetic Weakness

Top O' the Briefing

Programming Note: I'm heading to New York today to spend a few days celebrating my daughter's graduation from law school. Ashley, Kevin, and Chris will be filling in here on Monday-Thursday next week. I'll be back to do Friday's Briefing. I will try to get some content posted when I'm not reveling in proud fatherhood. It'll most likely be brief, though. Kevin and I will be day drinking on Mother's Day. That could lead to a good video opportunity.

It truly is amazing how much more there is to dislike about Joe Biden every passing day. One day it's policy, the next it's him finding a new way to prove that he's a horrible human being. I'm saying that as someone who has always loathed the spaz.

While he's been a Democrat ever since he got into the Senate in the 1970s, he always seemed to be more about Joe Biden than the party. Now that Joe Biden has essentially left the mental building, that's made him very susceptible to the America-hating puppet masters who are controlling him.

That's not working out well for the United States or its allies.

We can blame age-related dementia all we want, but Joe Biden would have been a weak president even if his last brain cells hadn't taken a permanent vacation. The predictable by-product of the leader of the world's lone (for the moment) superpower being weak is that the worst people in the world find new ways to be awful.

That gets compounded when said weak leader essentially throws in with the worst people and abandons an ally, as Biden has done in his pursuit of 15 electoral votes in Michigan. In his effort to do so, Biden has been attempting to project power by threatening to cut off war supplies to Israel. To the eternal shame of the Republic Biden and his handlers have finally thrown Israel all the way under the bus.

The way it's supposed to play out is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is supposed to have Israel capitulate to Biden's whims, giving Biden a diplomatic flex and making it appear that he's in charge of something.

Thus far, it's not working out that way. That's because Netanyahu is a strong, focused leader who has principles. This is from a post that Rick wrote yesterday:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing the prospect of a schism with Israel's chief ally, nevertheless remains committed to his goal of destroying Hamas. On Holocaust Remembrance Day, He gave a moving speech that stated in no uncertain terms that Israel was committed to victory. "Today, we again confront enemies bent on our destruction." "I say to the leaders of the world, no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself." Netanyahu was referring to the imminent indictment of Israeli military and political leaders by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. He concluded by pledging: "As the Prime Minister of Israel – the one and only Jewish state – I pledge here today from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day: If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone. But we know we are not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause. And I say to you, we will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now!"

In other words, Let's go, Brandon.

Netanyahu's conviction and focus on what's best for his country stands is stark contrast to the doddering, spineless moron who's masquerading as the President of the United States right now. These have been depressing times since Biden has been in office, but seeing how a real leader behaves in trying times is the most vivid reminder yet of how far this country has fallen.

The propagandists in the mainstream media would have the public believe that Biden is well respected around the world and that things will fall apart if he's replaced on the world stage by Donald Trump.

The world has fallen apart and the people who matter know that Biden is a pathetic simpleton who is neither to be taken seriously or feared.

The remaining Hamas jihadis and their enablers in Tehran love the guy though.

