Big Tech Censors PJ Media for Climate Change™ While Zuckerberg Gets $300 Million Fuel-Guzzling Yacht

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy used to quip as she exacted her Old-World discipline on us, her captive grandchildren, in equal measure, with equal stringency.

“Spare the rod” was another favorite aphorism of hers.

She never had the chance to instill such basic life lessons into the technocrats who aspire to govern the future global dystopian techno-hell fiefdom, as envisioned by the likes of the “you will own nothing and be happy” World Economic Forum.

You, of formerly Middle-Class America, the envy of the world, might own nothing, but Climate Change™ crusader Mark Zuckerberg will, of course, keep his private jets and mega-yachts.

“Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, known for his climate change advocacy, has recently added a new $300 million mega yacht to his extravagant collection of toys, including a Gulfstream G650 private jet,” reports Twitter/X user Camus, accompanied by footage of the behemoth. “Powered by four MTU engines, Zuckerberg’s mega-yacht can reach a top speed of 24 knots. However, the use of large-displacement diesel engines contradicts Zuckerberg’s public stance on climate change and environmental sustainability.”

Once upon a time, PJ Media had a sizeable, respectable presence on Facebook, reaching readers there by the thousands who appreciated our work.

As the clearly top-down-directed Big Tech censorship regime of the late 2010s kicked into high gear, however, we were deluged with corporate “fact-checks” of our stories covering the Climate Change™ scam and other topics. Eventually, we were pushed off of the platform entirely by increasingly draconian, stifling policy changes aimed at independent publishers like us.

As for Facebook/Meta kingpin Mark Zuckerberg himself and his brand-new toy, the carbon dioxide emissions via fossil fuel burning of a private yacht compared to an average person’s passenger car — which they need, by the way, to go to work and live, not as a weekend plaything to traipse around in — boggles the mind.

Via Super Yacht Content (emphasis added):

According to the Yachting Pages, the longest Superyacht in the world, 180m M/Y Azzam, holds 1,000,000 litres of fuel. To put it into perspective, that is the equivalent of filling a regular hatchback car 23,800 times. Or, six Boeing 747 commercial airliners. West Nautical’s Vessel Manager, Tony Hildrew, a former Yacht Chief Engineer said: “Fuel is the single biggest expense when it comes to yacht operations, it is estimated that the global spend on fuel [for yachting] is around $150bn annually.”

Of course, fuel consumption depends on use. Zuckerberg has a lot of Climate Change™ conferences to jet-set to where he and his billionaire friends tell the peasants they can’t have air conditioning (or a car, or a gas stove, or a refrigerator), so it’s entirely possible that his particular yacht’s carbon footprint exceeds the average billionaire activist’s.

Barack Obama, 2013:

Ultimately, if you think about all the youth that everybody has mentioned here… if everybody is raising living standards to the point where everybody has got a car and everybody has got air conditioning, and everybody has got a big house, well, the planet will boil over — unless we find new ways of producing energy.

More importantly, beyond the hypocrisy, taken to its logical conclusion, on its current trajectory, the Climate Change™ agenda is, without hyperbole, literally genocidal. Call that hyperbole if you wish; the facts support the claim, including the strategic targeting of the food supply.

And the governing authorities responsible would rather not have any pesky independent, uncompromised media around to report on it when things go south — the same reason they don’t want us reporting on dangerous gain-of-function research currently underway on American soil that will likely spark COVID 2.0, or any other technocratic machination that serves no one’s interests except a tiny handful of vicious elites.

None of this was ever about environmentalism or Equity™ or any of the various sweet nothings whispered into liberalized minds to push the agenda through; it’s always been about impoverishing and, ultimately, reducing the population.

Meanwhile, as I’ve documented before, as of April, Google has 24 PJ Media articles covering the Climate Change™ scam (out of 109 total articles) on the demonetized naughty list — a list that it adds to arbitrarily at will like a Kafka novel, with no explanation or recourse for us to recoup all of that lost revenue.

Shutting up dissident voices in independent media is crucial to that objective, as more and more of us wake up to that reality. This is why we are targeted for censorship.

Editor’s note: This article is guaranteed to be demonetized by Google, as it censors as a matter of course any article critical of the Climate Change™ scam.

