Letitia James vs. Beef: The War on Food

New York Attorney General Letitia James, of Trump prosecution fame, has turned her lawfare sights on one of the country’s, and in fact one of the world’s, largest meat producers.

Via The Post Millennial (emphasis added):

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had filed a lawsuit against meat producer JBS Foods' American division, JBS USA Food Company. James alleged that officials were "misleading the public" about the JBS USA's environmental impact, namely via their claim that the company would "achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040" while still planning to "increase production*, and therefore increase its carbon footprint.

*Let’s not let slip by the fact that “increase production” is a euphemism for creating more food — an apparently evil endeavor, antithetical to the Climate Change™ agenda.

Continuing:

As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment," James said in a statement. "When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet." James accused JBS USA of "greenwashing," a tactic which, she argued, "exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations," adding that her office "will always ensure that companies do not abuse the environment and the trust of hardworking consumers for profit."

In a vacuum, this stunt might seem like a one-off — a rogue prosecutor, a true Kool-Aid drinker, deep in the Climate Change™ ideological weeds, abusing her perch by turning the screws on her perceived opponents.

But, from a broader perspective, the 10,000-ft. view, this is just the latest front in the much larger one-sided war to restrict food production as a means of destabilizing society, creating a more efficacious social control regime to distribute food as a reward for compliance with government edicts, and ultimately achieving depopulation — the Holy Grail of the technocrats.

Consider, for example, that meat is not the only food product on the chopping block; captured governments worldwide are now at war with rice, a crucial staple that, in Asia and other regions across the world, provides literally 80% of the daily caloric rations that the populations depend on.

Via France 24:

Methane from belching livestock, rice paddies and rotting food accounts for about 60 percent of food-related emissions, they found, with CO2 from machinery and transport, along with nitrous oxide from excess use of chemical fertilisers, responsible for 20 percent each. The researchers also gathered data on the carbon emissions for nearly 100 individual food items. Without a sharp change in production and diet, the study concluded, global food consumption will boost Earth’s average surface temperature 0.7C and 0.9C by century’s end.

There is no longer any plausible alternative explanation for this behavior; it is genocidal.