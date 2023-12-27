WATCH: WHO Terrorist Declares Fatwa on Global Agriculture

The technocratic war on food is getting very dark very fast.

Here is WHO puppet Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — a conveniently bespectacled token minority so you can know he’s pure as the driven now without asking too many questions — dutifully reading the script his masters wrote for him:

Advertisement

Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential.

WHO's Tedros: "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential" pic.twitter.com/hE8UeXEy0H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 26, 2023

He goes on to promote “plant-based diets,” which means corn and soy monoculture controlled by multinational agri-corporations via intellectual property rights based on manipulation of their genomes — in addition, of course, to zhe bugs.

Imagine just a decade ago predicting that, within ten years, the (nominal) leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) — Health! — would be calling for a global shutdown and top-down management of food production in the name of fighting “climate change.”

Tedros’ comments come in the context of the recent “climate summit” COP28 in which technocrats convene to plot various ways to inflict Climate Change™ solutions on their respective populations.

Via United Nations (emphasis added):

Food is now firmly on the menu as a vital area of action to achieve global climate goals and countries have led the way- challenging themselves to do more, faster. The key COP28 outcomes represent a collective commitment to integrated action for food systems and climate, and provide powerful advocacy tools to drive forward action which delivers on these commitments at all levels. Though this is a huge step forward- we are still only at the start of the journey. While food systems action made monumental leaps within COP28 proceedings, the integration of nutrition considerations within this remains a vital area for joint advocacy. The phrase echoing through nutrition discussions was “a glass half full” – with the groundwork laid for integrated action, but much more work to do to integrate nutrition considerations into country NDCs and NAPs, and deliver on the vision of food systems for people, planet and prosperity. Focus now turns to transforming this momentum into measurable results, with the 2024 COP29 in Azerbaijan and 2025 COP30 in Brazil serving as critical progress checkpoints. In line with their unique mandates, UN-Nutrition Members and partners stand ready to support countries in this mission, including championing healthy diets from sustainable food systems as a solution to achieve multiple Sustainable Development Goals and global climate targets. An exciting platform for this will be the scale up of the I-CAN initiative which is set to continue inspiring integrated action for climate and nutrition and monitoring change across food, health, social protection and water systems, as well as commencing country case studies for accelerated progress in 2024. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

If you peruse the entire UN document linked above, you will notice that at no point is there any reference to putting any of these drastic and possibly catastrophic changes to the food production system up for a referendum from the people who will ultimately be affected by them. Democracy™ is exclusively reserved as a rhetorical bludgeon with which to bludgeon political opponents of these agendas.

The urgency with which we must confront the global, anti-human, technocratic cabal is increasing exponentially. It’s high past time we started calling these institutions and their sock puppets what they are: terrorists.

Related: Croatian MEP: Time to Declare WHO a Terrorist Organization