Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week: Pity Poor Mexico Edition

The poor dears at The New York Times who spend their days shrieking from fainting couches about a Donald Trump return to the White House would like you to know that their concerns are shared internationally.

This is a continuation of an ages-old theme by the Democrats. In their telling of the story, the international community never likes a Republican president. I have no idea how long they've been peddling that story, but it's been boilerplate throughout my entire voting life, and I started with Reagan. Of course, they're referring to the foreigners that Hollywood types would drink with at the Cannes Film Festival, not icky North Koreans or Russian oligarchs.

The focus of this week's TDS Meltdown is an article about Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a man whose biggest accomplishment as the leader of a western country is using too many names, and his eventual successor after next month's election in Mexico.

Mexican presidential regimes have been open borders fanatics since before we were using the phrase "open borders" here in the United States. They needed some place to offload their reprobates and poor people, and Democrats have been too happy to oblige them.

Word of Mexico's success in shipping people northward spread, and now people from all over the world are jockeying for position at our porous southern border. They're all in a dead panic now about the prospect of Trump hanging a sign that says, "Go home, the other guy is gone," next January.

OK, it's Trump, so the sign will probably be all-caps and have a couple of misspelled words, just to give it a Truth Social vibe.

The article naturally features lamentations about what Trump might do during a second term.

The New York Times:

Behind the scenes, the Mexican government is talking to people close to the Trump campaign about proposals such as the former president’s threat of a “universal tariff” on all imported goods, and working to resolve trade disagreements before the U.S. election, according to a senior Mexican official who was not authorized to speak publicly. The goal, the official said, is to leave the future Mexican administration as equipped as possible to engage with Mr. Trump.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico forged a close working relationship with Mr. Trump in the early years of his administration, despite Mr. Trump’s repeated threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and make the country pay for a border wall.

There they go with another anonymous source. If the Times were forced to only use sources who spoke on the record for negative stories about Trump, it would be out of business in a day.

One might suggest that President López Obrador "forged a close working relationship with Mr. Trump" because of Trump's hardline attitude, not despite it.

It's almost as if other countries will respond in a way that is beneficial to the United States when its president is decisive and strong. Weird, huh?

The author goes on to admit that Trump and López Obrador had a good working relationship and that both candidates seeking to replace him say that they could work with either Trump or Biden. Although the article's subheading says that there will be a "a drastic shift in U.S. relations should Donald Trump win in November," it's never explained how and why a change would be drastic. It's almost as if the author didn't get the kinds of sentiments she was sure she would from the candidates.

In our modern media era, people often don't pay attention to much beyond the headlines. Often they just look at what was shared on social media and never read the article. Leftist propagandists know this and frequently craft headlines that aren't supported at all by the work that follows.

Maybe we should label this one as an attempted meltdown. It's plain to see that the author was hoping for a fuller diaper, but just couldn't make it happen.

I'm sure she'll bounce back.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine.