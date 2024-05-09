It's Official: Rep. Jamaal Bowman Is an Even Bigger Loon Than You Thought

When the Daily Beast revealed in January that "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) used to promote 9/11 conspiracy theories while serving as principal of Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, I had no idea that the Beast was just getting started.

This week, the Beast's William Bredderman revealed that, despite Bowman's protests that the 9/11 stuff was all in his past, his current YouTube account — “Inner Peace” — "subscribes to dozens of bewildering and bizarre accounts—including known Russian and Chinese disinfo peddlers, flat earthers, musings about UFOs and 'signs you’re being prepared to cross to the new earth.'"

Bowman's personal YouTube account, Bredderman wrote, "indicates his taste for fringe content has endured into his tenure on Capitol Hill."

So what kind of things does "Inner Peace" bookmark, follow, and favorite on YouTube? Bredderman has the details:

Video Advice's exposés, "This CIA Document Literally Explains Time Travel (practical steps included)," and "Kanye Exposes the Truth: ‘The Secret Codes They Don't Want You to Know.'" Kanye exposes a lot of stuff, sure, but it's all mostly underneath his unfortunate wife's even more unfortunate translucent outfits.

"We use the RIGHT FREQUENCIES’ (hidden numerology used by the elite)." I guess Kenneth finally revealed the frequency to someone.

"100% Alien Technology’ - Something Big Being Hidden From Us."

None of that seems very inner peaceful to me. But what do I know — I'm one of those sheeple who usually responds to truthers with, "Fire melts steel. Shut up."

However, aside from CIA time travel, secret frequencies, and alien technology — plus his previously known predilection for terrorists, antisemites, and democratic socialism — Bowman seems like a perfectly reasonable fellow.

ASIDE: Public figures who use YouTube like that are like people who leave comments on pr0n sites — what the hell are they thinking?

"Although the congressman has since disowned his old heroes as 'cranks,' his YouTube subscriptions reflect a similar blending of right and left," Bredderman noted. So what does Bowman really believe? Aside from saying and doing whatever it takes to advance the career of Jamaal Bowman — including dropping his affiliations with the Democratic Socialists of America and various antisemites as soon as it became politically expedient — no one could really say for sure.

Kudos, by the way, to Bredderman for doing the hard work on this story. The Beast doesn't often give conservatives reason to praise it, but we ought to reward good acts wherever we find them.

There's a bigger issue here, and it has to do with the quality of the loons American voters now send to Congress.

When Mark Twain remarked, "It could probably be shown by facts and figures that there is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress," he was being uncharacteristically generous in his estimation. "Suppose you were an idiot," he also said, "and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself."

Congress has long been the domain of idiots, thieves, and loons. I believe that's partly because no one else would take the job and partly, as Dave Barry once wrote, sending some idiot, thief, or loon to Congress is a great way to get them to leave town.

But it seems that we used to elect a better class of idiots, thieves, and loons who could at least sometimes get something positive accomplished. After five decades of Joe Biden and just two terms of Jamaal Bowman, that seems like a very long time ago.

