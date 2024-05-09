NY Times: Forget All the Campus Nazis—Republicans Who Dislike Soros Are the Real Anti-Semites

The American Left has been dealing with an extended "come to Hitler" moment ever since the campus "Free Palestine' protests kicked off last October. It wasn't the College Republicans who got that ball rolling, after all. There hasn't been much for them to hide behind when dealing with the fact that their comrades in Academia have turned out a generation of Brownshirts.

Advertisement

Now that White House squatter Joe Biden has opted for blatantly sponsoring Islamic terrorism in the Middle East by throwing Israel under the bus, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are really flailing in their efforts to wash the swastika stains out of their clothes.

We have now reached the, "I know you are but what am I?" portion of said flailing.

The New York Times:

While largely peaceful, the campus protests over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that has killed tens of thousands have been loud and disruptive and have at times taken on a sharpened edge. Jewish students have been shouted at to return to Poland, where Nazis killed three million Jews during the Holocaust. There are chants and signs in support of Hamas, whose attack on Israel sparked the current war. A leader of the Columbia protests declared in a video that “Zionists don’t deserve to live.” Debate rages over the extent to which the protests on the political left constitute coded or even direct attacks on Jews. But far less attention has been paid to a trend on the right: For all of their rhetoric of the moment, increasingly through the Trump era many Republicans have helped inject into the mainstream thinly veiled anti-Jewish messages with deep historical roots.

One thing that 2020 taught us is that any time the words "largely peaceful" are used to describe leftist protests, we know that anything that follows is just so much horse manure shoveling.

Advertisement

This effort to run interference for the Left's obvious anti-Semitism was so important to the Times that it dispatched four "reporters" to stalk social media and podcast transcripts to find out who the real Jew-haters in America are. Maybe they can continue the late OJ Simpson's efforts to find Nicole's real killer while they're at it.

What these four intrepid DNC lapdogs were able to dig up was mostly an old MSM canard about Republicans being anti-Semitic because they don't like George Soros:

The current formulation of the trope taps into the populist loathing of an elite “ruling class.” “Globalists” or “globalist elites” are blamed for everything from Black Lives Matter to the influx of migrants across the southern border, often described as a plot to replace native-born Americans with foreigners who will vote for Democrats. The favored personification of the globalist enemy is George Soros, the 93-year-old Hungarian American Jewish financier and Holocaust survivor who has spent billions in support of liberal causes and democratic institutions. This language is hardly new — Mr. Soros became a boogeyman of the American far right long before the ascendancy of Mr. Trump. And the elected officials now invoking him or the globalists rarely, if ever, directly mention Jews or blame them outright.

This is like saying that the reason people didn't go see "The Marvels" was because star Brie Larson was mostly homeschooled. It's true that she was, but it isn't at all germane to the conversation about why the movie bombed.

Advertisement

These mindless MSM automatons can sanitize what Soros does by saying that he supports "liberal causes and democratic institutions," but that doesn't change the fact that the man is actively working to bring about the demise of the Republic by doing all that he can to help shred the United States Constitution.

By the way, that's the same reason I don't like Biden.

The article would also have you believe that conservative opposition to globalism is rooted in anti-Semitism as well. This assertion is even flimsier than the Soros nonsense. Most anti-globalism conservatives focus on the New World Order creepiness of the World Economic Forum. The WEF was founded by a guy who was raised Catholic and is currently headed by a Norwegian of indeterminate religion. Given that Norway averages 0.24 Jewish people per 1000, there's a real good chance that this guy isn't hitting a lot of Shabbat dinners.

Related: Campus Protesters Were Prepped for Anti-Semitic Ignorance by K-12 Public Indoctrination Mills

Most of the article focuses on Soros though. Attempting to portray Republicans as anti-Semitic because they don't like Soros is boilerplate leftist laziness. That they think it actually deflects from the overwhelming abundance of leftist-induced anti-Semitism we continue to see at American universities is just pathetic.

Advertisement

Anit-Zionism is anti-Semitism and there is only one side of the American political aisle that's all-in on that. All of the spinning that they're trying to do is drowned out by the repetitive noise of the goosestepping.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code CENSORSHIP for a huge 50% discount.