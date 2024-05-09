Friendly Skies? Three Boeing Planes Crash in Two Days.

Boeing, a master blaster of the military-industrial complex, has more issues than National Geographic.

FACT-O-RAMA! Two Boeing whistleblowers have "died suddenly" in the past two months. One was found with an allegedly self-inflicted, fatal, gunshot wound to the head AFTER telling his family, "If something happens, I didn't commit suicide." The other whistleblower, reportedly a healthy man, died after somehow contracting a staph infection that can't be cured by antibiotics. Suffice it to say, I am feeling 100% not suicidal!

The notorious airplane manufacturer has been fraught with problems in the past few months, including a door blowing off as a passenger plane was in midair. The last 48 hours haven't been kind to Boeing as three planes have either crashed or had technical problems.

A Boeing 737 based in Turkey blew out a tire as it landed in the Turkish town of Alanya. The front landing gear warped and buckled as the plane skidded to a stop. The 190 crew and passengers were uninjured.

Another Boeing 737 crashed Thursday in Senegal as it attempted to take off, leaving eleven people injured, four of them seriously, with no deaths recorded at this time. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as the left engine burst into flames and terrified passengers fled to safety.

A Boeing cargo plane operated by FedEx made an emergency landing after a landing gear failed to operate. Dramatic video shows the nose of the plane grinding against the runway in Istanbul, throwing sparks from the nose as it screeches to a halt. First responders were on the scene waiting for the damaged plane to arrive. They immediately drenched the plane in firefighting foam. No injuries were sustained.

Babe wake up! New Boeing 767 crash just dropped! Wonder how many whistleblowers will disappear for this one? pic.twitter.com/lkFj8TcbPU — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 8, 2024

Boeing's embattled CEO Dave Calhoun announced in March that he would be stepping down at the end of the year as travelers are said to be avoiding flights on Boeing planes. Some passengers are going so far as to take anti-anxiety meds when flying on a Boeing jet.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Boeing plant in South Carolina where ten surviving whistleblowers portend, among other things, that the airplane giant falsified inspection records.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Broadway play, "All My Sons" involves a man who knowingly sent defective plane parts, resulting in the deaths of 21 military airmen.

Boeing's woes are nothing new.

The company took full responsibility when a 737 crashed in Ethiopia back in 2019, killing all 157 people on board. Boeing also agreed to pay $2.5 billion in 2021 when it was busted for hiding design flaws in its 737 plane which resulted in several crashes.

Boeing's woes have cost the company $355 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Boeing released a statement welcoming whistleblowers to step forward, despite the two who did and "died suddenly."

“We encourage all employees to speak up when issues arise," the statement read, in part. "Retaliation is strictly prohibited at Boeing."

Answering the call, ten more whistleblowers have stepped forward. No word if they are feeling depressed or sick... yet...