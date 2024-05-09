The Judge Won't Allow Stormy Daniels' Arrest to Be Brought Up in Trump NYC Trial

The "Donald Trump, This Is Your Life!" trial, as commentator and lawyer Mark Levin has called it, continued Thursday in a New York courtroom where former President Trump is being tried on what are basically bookkeeping charges. On this day, a woman who acts in dirty movies was on the witness stand to explain why she has it out for Donald Trump, what she was doing to trade on the relationship for a buck, and what she has to do with how accountants marked down lawyers payments to her (spoiler alert: nothing).

On Tuesday, the adult film copulator told, in titillating detail, stories of a tryst with Donald Trump 18 years ago. That's right, 18 years ago. She talked about his silk PJs, how she came to be in his hotel room, and why she kept in touch with Trump even though the "power dynamic" put her at a disadvantage in the alleged tryst. She also alluded to the alleged sex as being non-consensual, a claim among many that was so outrageous and prejudicial that Trump's lawyers objected. After a break and before the jury came back in they demanded a mistrial. The mistrial was denied and Trump's lawyers added this move to a list of appealable and reversible offenses by the judge.

Trump was so disgusted that the judge pulled his lawyer over when the jury was out of the room to warn him to control his client.

“I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that’s contemptuous,” state Judge Juan Merchan told Todd Blanche in a sidebar, which took place out of earshot of most of the courtroom, according to a court transcript. “It has the potential to intimidate the witness, and the jury can see that,” he said. “You need to speak to him. I won't tolerate that.”

Of course, what Trump may have been repelled by was wonderment at what this had to do with why Trump's accounting team put payments to his lawyer.

The reason for it was known to the prosecutors, the judge, the jury, and all of America. There were no hidden motives here. This humiliation ritual, as one court watcher put it, was meant to "smear" Donald Trump, as a former U.S. attorney put it.

But now, though Trump is being dragged through the mud, which is wholly beside the point of the charges, there will be much less mud-slinging at the mattress actress, as one of our commenters, quipped.

As the first order of business, prosecutors moved to stop Trump's defense lawyers from questioning Daniels about her arrest in 2009 for spousal abuse.

The Washington Post captured the discussion between Susan Hoffinger and the judge:

...Hoffinger raised a concern that defense lawyer Susan Necheles planned to ask Stormy Daniels about her 2009 arrest in a fight with her then-spouse. Daniels was never convicted in that matter, so New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said the jury should not hear about it. “As I say all the time, any one of us can be arrested,” Merchan said. “If it resulted in nothing, you’re precluded from going into it.”

Yes, of course, why, weren't we all just arrested after a blacked-out rage and slapping our spouse? Happens all the time.

Trump attorney Susan Necheles spent Thursday going at Daniels on cross-examination for monetizing her notoriety from her Trump connection. Reuters reported:

The merchandise included a "Stormy Saint of Indictments" candle with her photo on it and a comic book titled, "Political Power: Stormy Daniels." “A large part of your livelihood for a bunch of years now has been making money off the story that you had sex with President Trump and that you will help President Trump be convicted, right?” Necheles asked. Daniels said she needs money to foot her legal bills - she owes Trump more than $500,000 from a failed defamation lawsuit - and that selling merchandise was part of her job. “That is me doing my job,” Daniels said in a confident tone, wearing a green shirt and a black coat.

On Tuesday, she was questioned about her avowal never to pay former President Trump back, an order that came from federal court. Daniels also made a buck in 2018 on her Trump-related "Make American Horny Again" tour, though she said she wasn't the one who came up with the name of the tour and hated it.

At an Ohio strip club, she was arrested for unlawfully touching her customers by putting her ample breasts in the face of a man. The cops called it assault for illegally touching the patron three times.

Twelve years after she claimed she didn't, then did, then didn't have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 she was making money on the connection.

As you can see from the "Inside Edition" video below, Stormy looked none too happy about her July 11, 2018, arrest. Though she was written up on three misdemeanors, charges were dropped the following day. This arrest wasn't brought up in court. We wonder why.

