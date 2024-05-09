Joe Biden’s Withholding Aid From Israel Is Impeachable, Says Joe Biden

By Joe Biden's own standard, he should be impeached.

This week, the Biden administration confirmed it was pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel over its opposition to Israeli operations in Rafah.

"The U.S. position has been that Israel should not launch a major ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering with nowhere else to go," a U.S. official explained in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are especially focused on the end-use of the 2,000-lb bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza. We have not made a final determination on how to proceed with this shipment."

Why doesn't Biden want Israel to attack Hamas terrorists in Rafah? Because he needs to take a harder line on Israel to appease the antisemitic wing of his party, which is threatening to make his chances of getting elected in November even more difficult.

The official explained that as a result of a review of potential transfers of weapons to Israel that may be used in Rafah, the administration made the decision last week to halt a shipment comprising 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs. The official emphasized that the administration is particularly concerned about the intended use of the 2,000-pound bombs and "the impact they could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza."

Biden drew his red line with Israel on Wednesday in an interview with CNN.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem," he said.

This shameful move came after Biden previously pledged an "ironclad" commitment to helping Israel defend itself.

In short, the Biden administration is unilaterally putting conditions on the congressionally appropriated aid. This is a problem for Biden because Democrats accused Trump of doing the same thing and impeached him over it.

"The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said in a post on X Thursday. "Only with Biden, it’s true."

Cotton is exactly right because the president has done something that he claimed was impeachable. In 2019, Biden said as much in a post on Twitter.

President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo.



This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached. https://t.co/puPgevx568 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2019

Of course, there are a few problems with this. For starters, there are too many gutless Biden-apologist Republicans in the House to make impeachment possible. The House only barely succeeded in impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, and I doubt it will be easier to impeach Biden, even if for something he insisted was an impeachable offense when he accused Trump of doing it in 2019. It's clear that even the smokiest of smoking guns isn't enough for some Republicans to impeach Biden; otherwise, he'd have been impeached already for other crimes.