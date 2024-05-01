The Morning Briefing: FINALLY—A Reason to Feel Good About College Kids in America

Top O' the Briefing

When the news cycles get a little repetitive for a week or two — or 75 during COVID — it's always a blessed relief when there is the slightest departure, even if it's just a twist on one of the dominant stories.

The anti-Semitic "Free Palestine" brats who have been throwing tantrums on college campuses have been dominating the news for a while now. That's because, as we've discussed here many times, leftist protesters get a lot of mileage and attention out of being loud.

The only upside to all of this is that the kids are a far bigger pain to the Democrats, as Rick wrote yesterday:

As much as Democrats want to sympathize with the pro-Hamas protesters, they know they have to walk a fine line. "The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it's going to be for the election overall," one House Democrat told Axios. The protests, the anonymous Democratic lawmaker warned, are "bringing out [the public's] most conservative side."

The poor dears.

That doesn't have anything to do with the headline, though. I just derive great pleasure from writing about any struggles that the Democrats may be having.

Our main topic of conversation is a bunch of patriotic frat boys in North Carolina. Here's Athena's quick rundown of some of the particulars from her post yesterday:

While the fundraiser is hilarious, in reality, the stalwart bros faced a harrowing situation. On Tuesday morning, a Marxist mob took down the American flag on the campus of the University of North Carolina, which had been at half-staff to honor four officers who had been killed in a shoot-out in Charlotte, N.C., a few days earlier. Once he became aware of the traitorous display, UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts (whose name must trigger many a woke student) led law enforcement to the flagpole. The authorities removed the offensive rag from the pole and restored the American flag. But later, when the adults had left the area, the pro-terrorism protestors attempted to take it down again. This was when the courageous Pi Kappa Phi bros stood up for their flag and their country.

After Chancellor Roberts left, the "Free Palestine" Hitler Youth went after the flag again, trying to take it down. The frat boys were having none of that. One of them later posted a thread on Twitter/X that Athena linked to. Here is some of that:

My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect. — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

Just when we thought that all hope for our future generations was lost. OK, I really didn't think that, but the campus Brownshirts might have gotten me there.

Good news doesn't sell. There are no doubt plenty of college kids in the United States who are good people, we just don't hear about them. If it hadn't been for the awful students in this case, we wouldn't have known about these young Americans who still have respect for the flag.

This story takes an even wilder and awesome turn. A GoFundMe page was set up under the title "Phi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw 'em a Rager." (Yes, they are young men. I keep saying "frat boys" out of a decades-long habit.) Here is Athena's blurb about that:

When I began writing this report earlier this afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $96,000 of a $100,000 goal. As I send it to press (6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday), the goal has been increased to $175,000 and the donations total over $162,000. At this rate, the great patriots of Pi Kappa Phi won't have to settle for a mere rager. They'll be able to charter a private cruise ship and sail the brilliant blue Caribbean with all their friends. Godspeed, heroes of the boat-shoed Broletariat. You earned this.

It's things like this that make me love the internet more and more.

When Athena last checked at 8:50 PM EDT last night, $228,571 had been pledged. As more money rolls in, the goal keeps getting raised. I'm writing this at 2:36 AM EDT and $317,713 of a now $350,000 goal are in the party kitty.

A few more bucks and these guys will finally be able to afford enough beer to invite me and VodkaPundit to the rager.

Fine young Americans like that are going to need some proper mentoring, after all.

Everything Isn't Awful

Note to self: get a Slip 'N Slide.





SFK of the Day

"Interpretations of history are always subjective. Here in the 21st century, and in the hands of leftist academics, they tend to be self-indulgent works of fiction. It's safe to say that history and political science professors have been the primary drivers behind the unhinged, ignorant anti-Semitic protests on America's college campuses."

Shot of Vodka

Customers Fed Up With Starbucks: 'You Want HOW MUCH for a Cup of Coffee???'

"But whatever your thing is, there comes a time when the sticker shock on a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew with Cinnamon Dulce Sprinkles and a shot of Peppermint Syrup is going to have people saying, 'Maybe I'll just grab something at Dunkin'.'"

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Crowdsourcing a Sipping Booze Collection

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. It's Long Past Time to Give the Commies the Nazi Treatment

WEF Central Banker: We Used COVID to Destroy Cash

Detransitioner Speaks Out Against Trans Indoctrination Books in Texas School

Why Do Americans Care Way More About Dogs than Babies?

Donald Trump Questions the Motives Behind the Antisemitic Campus Riots

