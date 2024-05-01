Arizona Senate Repeals 1864 Abortion Ban and Ruins Dems' Election Strategy

When the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 abortion ban that was still on the books, Democrats all across the land expressed outrage. Some of it may have been sincere, but Democratic strategists were all rejoicing on the inside.

Advertisement

Democratic candidates have absolutely nothing positive to run on this year. Joe Biden's record is so poisonous that there is no shelter from it. He's made the country less safe. He's made the world less safe. Despite Paul Krugman's paid propagandist protestations to the contrary, inflation remains a problem.

Given that, Dem consultants have formed a strategy of diversion that revolves around abortion. The plan is to begin shrieking about abortion (calling it "women's health" "reproductive rights," of course) whenever niggling realities like the border nightmare or Biden's weaponization of the Department of Justice are mentioned by Republican candidates.

Don't be surprised if Joe Biden shows up at the DNC to accept the party's nomination dressed like a woman from "The Handmaid's Tale." It's really all they've got.

The fervent hope of the Democratic upper echelon was that the issue would remain a hot-button topic in Arizona through election day. That's because we find ourselves in the new position of being an important swing state here.

Enter the Arizona legislature.

The Washington Post:

The Arizona state Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions that was set to take effect in June. The vote in the Republican-led Senate followed passage in the Arizona House last week. The ban briefly went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, before being blocked by the courts, and was revived by the state’s highest court on April 9 in a ruling that spurred public outcry and threatened to upend politics in the state during an election year.

Advertisement

This was how it was always going to play out.

Democrats are so used to their judges being activists that they are very put out whenever a court does its job by merely interpreting the law. After the Dobbs decision in 2022, there were no laws on the books here in the Grand Canyon State which superseded the 1864 law. The court was essentially nudging the legislators and telling them to do their jobs if they didn't like the law (I checked with a lawyer on that).

The Arizona legislature got the message loudly and clearly. The court ruling upholding the ban was issued on April 9. A little more than three weeks later, the repeal had passed both chambers. That's pretty much lightning speed in an era of do-nothing legislative gridlock at the state and federal levels.

It should be noted that, although the majorities are practically nonexistent, the Arizona Senate and House are both controlled by the Republicans.

Our commie governor is, of course, expected to sign the repeal into law. She probably hates that she has to remove the ban from being an ongoing issue. Dem activists will no doubt try to keep the outrage over the court ruling alive, but they'll be battling fact that the Republican-led legislature here reacted to it in almost record time.

Advertisement

Then again, Democrats are known for acting like snot-bubbling toddlers even when they get their way.

We're not afraid to keep pushing back against the Left’s woke agenda. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.