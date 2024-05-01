Democrats in Full Panic Mode Over Anti-Israel Protests

Democrats are in full hand-wringing mode over the anti-Israel protests on campus. The louder the protesters scream about "Free Palestine," the more nervous the Democrats become.

They know that there aren't many potential Donald Trump voters yelling antisemitic epithets at Jewish students from "Gaza Liberation Zones." These were Joe Biden voters in 2020 and may yet be again. In fact, as close a race as the 2024 presidential race is going to be. Biden is going to need these antisemites to win.

As much as Democrats want to sympathize with the pro-Hamas protesters, they know they have to walk a fine line.

"The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it's going to be for the election overall," one House Democrat told Axios.

The protests, the anonymous Democratic lawmaker warned, are "bringing out [the public's] most conservative side."

Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the New Democrat Coalition, said that many of her fellow Democrats "have been, kind of, holding back" on commenting about the protests.

"It's complicated enough for us with the range of opinions and height of emotions we have, without weighing in on what [colleges] should be doing," Kuster said.

"It's hard because ... the more thoughtful approach is the more difficult approach. It's easier to pick a side and start yelling," said another senior House Democrat.

No, it's not difficult at all to support Jewish kids on campus who are being harassed and even attacked by pro-Hamas genocidal maniacs. You can stand foursquare for free speech and stand for the Jews at the same time.

Nothing "difficult" about it.

Axios:

Asked if the protests are giving Democrats political heartburn, a House Democrat told Axios, "How could it not, right?" "We need to remember that a vote for Trump or sitting out this election or voting third party is a vote for Netanyahu," the Democrat said. Kuster told Axios: "It just has become this confrontation. And in certain states like Michigan, there are big Arab American populations, big Jewish populations, it's roiling all kinds of groups." Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) warned that protesters are "already planning on being" at the Democratic Convention in Chicago. The Gaza issue is "looming" over the campaign, she said, and "if there is some sort of [ceasefire] in Gaza right now, that would be very helpful."

The White House actually came down hard against the pro-Hamas protesters at Columbia who took over Hamilton Hall.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement Tuesday that Biden condemns all "hate speech" including the word "Intifada," which means "rebellion."

"President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful," Bates said.

"Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong. And hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America," he added.

The protests are "mostly peaceful" and definitely unlawful on most campuses. It finally took the fear of a wholesale takeover of the campus before administrators at Columbia and other schools screwed up the courage to call in the cops.

No doubt the children will regroup and try again using different tactics. For those who might have entertained the notion that the protests were done, they're only getting started.