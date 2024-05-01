Mesha Mainor Discusses Her Quest for Justice and Accountability in Fulton County

On Tuesday, we brought you the news about Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor (R-56th District) filing a lawsuit against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and others over the failure of Willis’ office to prosecute a stalking case against Mainor. PJ Media received the video of Mainor’s press conference, and the statements from that video reveal more about the suit and the problems that plague Fulton County’s legal and law enforcement establishment.

Mainor began by describing what stalkers do to their victims and recited stalking statistics. “The failure to address stalking perpetuates the cycle of abuse,” she said, adding that “it's crucial to support victims and hold accountable those who neglect their duties, ensuring justice for everyone.”

Mainor then turned the spotlight on Willis and her office’s failure to handle Mainor’s case properly. It took an investigative reporter to bring to Mainor’s attention the collusion between Willis and Marvin Arrington, a Fulton County commissioner who also represented Mainor’s stalker in court.

“This conflict of interest is alarming as it compromises the very justice system meant to protect victims,” she said. “Despite presenting numerous witnesses, DA Willis did not interview one single witness. Over 20 were presented, including my pastor after [the stalker] joined my church. This pattern of neglect and misconduct persisted, violating my rights under Marsy's Law as she offered a plea deal without consulting me.”

She highlighted Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission as a resource for victims and a way to hold district attorneys like Willis accountable. She also pointed out how Arrington’s dual roles as a defense attorney and a county commissioner responsible for funding the DA’s office constitute a conflict of interest that proves detrimental to victims.

Mainor detailed the phone calls in which Arrington asked for favors for his client from jailers, plotted to game the system for his client, and talked to Willis about Mainor’s case. She lamented that Willis “never fought for me as a victim and a Fulton County resident. She was always in the pocket of the commissioner and retaliated against me after I contacted the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women because DA Willis repeatedly allowed my stalker to be released on bond or non-bondable crimes and failed to notify me of court proceedings repeatedly.”

Georgia’s Democrat Party also allowed Mainor’s stalker to qualify to run against her for her seat in this year’s election. Mainor switched to the GOP last year, and several Democrats are running to unseat her despite her popularity in the district.

“The Georgia Democrat Party’s decision to grant a convicted felon previously jailed for one year for aggravated stalking, allowing him access to voter data, poses a serious risk to every Fulton woman,” Mainor pointed out. “Campaign software driven by GPS data exposes private information of registered voters without considering the implications of allowing unqualified individuals on the ballot.”

Mainor turned her attention to the unacceptable conditions at the Fulton County Jail:

The communities I represent are disproportionately affected by DA Willis's office, particularly those underperforming schools. Despite laws mandating timely indictments, many [inmates] languish in jail for months without resolution. Fulton County's jail stay average is 291 days. The national average is 30. Thirty-seven percent of inmates are unindicted in the jail. Three people unindicted have sat in the jail longer than two years. This prolonged detention, often in overcrowded conditions, reflects a failure of justice and basic human rights. It's imperative that the legal system upholds its duty to prosecute properly or release detainees. Each person in the jail is someone's child, parent, sibling, or loved one. The Georgia General Assembly set clear guidelines for DA Willis requiring her to indict individuals in custody within 90 days. Those arrested without bond must have their case presented to the grand jury within the same timeframe. There are no exceptions to this law. Individuals have been incarcerated for over 90 days while the DA takes extended vacations with her special prosecutor. It's a direct insult to Fulton County families and those in jail. Consider this: sleeping on the floor for two years without facing a judge is not justice. It's a glaring example of inhumane neglect, which the law is designed to rectify either prosecute or release. The ACLU reported 503 unindicted inmates who were incarcerated at least 90 days; 447 were sleeping on the floor. DA Willis is required to notify a judge if a person remains in jail on felony charges without indictment for more than 45 days. Sheriff [Pat] Labat faces a significant challenge with his colleague neglecting her duties, leaving him to manage an overcrowded jail. If DA Willis addressed the backlog as requested, lives could have been saved. Everyone deserves justice.

Mainor also pointed out that Willis is trying to make a name for herself by taking on high-profile cases involving Donald Trump and rapper Young Thug, noting that “DA Willis, backed by Commissioner Arrington, has spent millions prosecuting two celebrities. This allocation of funds adversely impacts the residents I represent.”

Before turning the podium over to district residents with stories of how Willis’ office affected them and their loved ones, Mainor said, “Standing up against political figures like Arrington and Willis is daunting; living in a system that feels broken and corrupt and facing retaliation for protecting my family is disheartening. Yet I am supported by brave individuals who were not scared to stand next to me.”

Several people spoke next with stories of how Fulton County isn’t pursuing justice for victims. Activist L.A. Pink of the organization Street Groomers highlighted the cases of several men who have been languishing in jail for months or years. She called Willis out, saying, “There's so many things that she can be doing instead of chasing Trump and chasing after the YSL case [involving Young Thug]... So today we stand here because enough is enough.”

Resident Mike Russell spoke about others who aren’t seeing justice in Fulton County, highlighting the case of County Commissioner Natalie Hall, who sexually harassed and stalked a former staffer but didn’t face prosecution. Another resident, Joel Whatley, spoke about his son, who has spent five years in the Fulton County Jail while prosecutors continue to bring up allegedly contrived evidence against him. Finally, resident Je’ Wesley Day spoke about how Willis’ office has treated him like a criminal even though he was the victim of a savage beating.

“Some victims take it. Some victims refuse to take it and keep fighting for justice,” Mainor declared before taking questions from reporters. She thanked local media for helping her shed light on the problems in Fulton County, but more than anyone else, she is the one who’s seeking justice for victims and accountability for Willis in Fulton County.

If you’re a victim of stalking or domestic violence, call 800-799-7233 anytime, day or night. If you're a victim of sexual assault, call 800-656-4673. Don’t hesitate to get help.