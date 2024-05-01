'Unwoke' Free-for-All #69: Seinfeld Is Right—The Left Is Constipated and Humorless

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We've been away for a few weeks. Apologies and explanations are provided in this episode.

Matt wrote something on Monday about Jerry Seinfeld's latest salvo in his ongoing battle to save comedy from perpetually miserable leftists who are afraid to smile at anything.

I highlighted that in Tuesday's Morning Briefing (Hit the subscribe button below!) but thought the subject merited more discussion by PJ Media's in-house comedians.

When I say that leftists are constipated, I obviously don't have any firsthand knowledge of their situations. They sure look it though, don't they?

Get those girls some fiber, STAT.

The sanitized comedy that leftists are trying to make the norm isn't comedy at all; it's state-approved messaging. Prime examples of that would be the monologues of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. They're doing Dem propaganda that elicits more applause than laughter.

Kevin and I are old fashioned comics — we still get off on the sound of laughter. Don't get me wrong, the applause is great too, but I don't want people's first reaction to be applauding and nodding their heads in agreement with me. I prefer that they laugh so hard that they begin thinking about how long they can hold off before making a trip to the restroom.

Anyway, it's nice to be recording again. We hope you feel the same about our return.

Enjoy!

