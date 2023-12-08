The Morning Briefing: Dems Won't Be Able to Sweep Hunter Biden Under the Rug Next Year

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Qaswell's passion for fusing taxidermy and interpretive dance both disturbed and delighted the regulars at the annual Pear Off.

The Democratic establishment would no doubt love to have a repeat of the 2020 election in every way next year. We've already seen them try to restart pandemic panic, but that's gone nowhere for them. They'll continue to try, of course, because they don't back down easily. In an election year, they're more the "double down on insanity" types.

A big part of their 2020 strategy involved the suppression of any information that they found uncomfortable. Democrat friendlies in the mainstream media and social media spun a fictional Joe Biden out of whole cloth, then shut down anybody who had a perspective counter to the preferred narrative.

They were able to successfully keep Hunter Biden's laptop from doing any damage to his old man. They lied about its existence, then deplatformed people in conservative media who tried to write about it.

Because Hunter Biden oozes sleaze, they couldn't keep his unethical stink hidden forever. Now, with the election year just around the corner, things just got worse for him, which Matt wrote about:

According to multiple reports, Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden, is facing brand new federal charges in connection with the ongoing Justice Department investigation. "The charges span nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax returns," CNN reported Thursday evening. "The case was close to being resolved in July when a plea deal fell apart. The new tax case stems from Hunter Biden’s lucrative overseas business dealings, which are at the center of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden." Fox News reports that "According to the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the younger Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019."

Yeah, they really do wish that they could have gotten it out of the way last summer. This was not the Christmas gift that anyone on Team Biden wanted.

The longer Hunter stays in the news, the more difficult it is for the Dem water-carriers in the media to keep up the ruse that President LOLEightyonemillion was never involved in any of his little boy's questionable side hustles. As Matt goes onto explain, this news coming so close to the vote on an impeachment inquiry is awful for Biden and his handlers.

Then there is this news from my colleague Mike Miller over at RedState:

Poor Joe Biden. He just can't stop the bleeding. Then again, when you constantly — and intentionally — shoot yourself in the foot, the chances of pulling out of a full-blown nosedive are pretty much zero. Such was the case on Wednesday when a new CNN poll — such irony — revealed that Biden has now reached the lowest approval rating of his miserable presidency. The most intentionally inept U.S. president in history stood at just 37 percent approval in November, two points less than in October, and the lowest since he assumed office in January 2021.

Ouch.

The media is still as corrupt and in the pockets of the Democrats as it ever was. The hacks will be doing everything they can to prop up Biden. They can't use Twitter to shut people up anymore though, and they're obviously chafed about that.

What's really going to ruin their efforts to recapture the 2020 vibe is that Joe Biden's messes are too big to be glossed over with some casual spinning. His son's problems might have ended up being a convenient election year distraction, but not if it's all a family affair.

Hunter Biden is the mess that keeps on messing, and Daddy is too checked out to fix things for him now.

Daddy's also got other problems of his own.

Everything Isn't Awful





VIP

