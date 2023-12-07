Total: 12,000 Illegals Cross While Mayorkas Says Building Border Wall Limits Asylum

Someone please explain to Alejandro Mayorkas that DHS means the Department of HOMELAND Security. You would think that he would already know that since he is the head of the department. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have a clue.

Advertisement

There have been 12,000 encounters at the border in the last 24 hours. It was the largest number of crossings ever recorded in one day. To put that number in perspective, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, referencing former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, stated that 1,000 crossings in a day is overwhelming and 4,000 in one day is considered a crisis.

Melugin was reporting from Lukeville, Ariz., yesterday. During his report, it was clear to see that most of those crossing were military-aged men, many single, from places like Africa and Syria. There has been a recent spike in crossings in both Lukeville and Tucson as smugglers and cartels have diverted thousands of illegals to both areas.

The Border Patrol is not only stretched and overworked, but the Biden administration has relegated it to such a low-esteem status that it is no longer respected by foreign governments, cartels, or smugglers. In fact, in the ultimate demonstration of disrespect, News Nation's Ali Bradley reported of a smuggler helping illegals cross the border while standing on the U.S. side of the border.

NEW: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here. pic.twitter.com/z2EI4KC9HH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Advertisement

Since Biden took office, over 10 million illegals from all over the world have flooded over the southern border, a rate that is well beyond sustainable. Yet the entire Biden administration wants to ignore this issue. For any administration to be successful, it cannot be filled with “yes men and women.” It isn’t that you’re inviting conflict, but since no president is knowledgeable on everything, you must be able to count on people to reset the course when policies drift.

The exact opposite occurs continuously with this administration. It has been more than obvious since Biden took office in January of 2021 and dismantled Trump’s policies, that the situation at the southern border was a disaster that was only going to get worse. Yet nothing has been done to stop what can accurately be called an invasion.

A perfect example is the previously mentioned DHS department Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas, despite all of the data and all of the damage caused by this invasion, still refuses to acknowledge the disaster that the Biden administration has created. Instead, being the woke liberal that he is, he seeks a far-fetched ideal instead of dealing with truth and reality.

In an interview with CNN yesterday, he said that building a border wall and limiting asylum is “violence to our fundamental values.”

Advertisement

So on a day when 12,000 illegals cross the border, the head of the Department of Homeland Security publicly states that building a wall to stem the flow of the invasion is a bad thing and represents “violence to our fundamental values.”

I have no idea what values Mayorkas is talking about because obviously, any values that this administration honors are certainly not those of the majority of Americans. What an absurd statement for a man in his position to make, especially on a day when you were aware that our border patrol was essentially helpless because of the massive surge.

What Biden, Mayorkas, and this administration are doing is nothing short of treason. This is not a political game based on some ridiculous idea of establishing a new base for the Democratic party. This is the infiltration of danger and death into the United States of America.

Fascism and wokeism are the same thing with different spelling but the same intent.