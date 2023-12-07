Watch This Old Gaza Woman Fact-Check a Biased Reporter

It's the feel-good video of the season, as one fed-up Gaza woman dares to tell a so-called journalist the truth he doesn't want to admit.

For ordinary Gazans, the war their Hamas government started has made life difficult at best. "The situation is difficult, the aid is not coming," a reporter explains to a woman who might have limited access to food and water — but that old gal is having none of his excuses.

"All aid goes underground," she replies, referring to the spiderweb of underground tunnels that house Hamas and their rocket factories. "The aid does not reach the nation and the entire people."

There's some dispute as to why that is. If you're a Gazan who has watched for years as Hamas enriched and protected itself while using you as a human shield, you're pretty sure that the aid is coming just as it always has. It's just going underground — as it always has.

If you are any of the aid organizations or their enablers in governments and news organizations around the world who enable Hamas' theft, you'll lie or deflect.

"What [aid] comes is only a little," the reporter says, deflecting the old woman's anguish, "and it is distributed."

But she waves her finger and insists, "Everything goes to Hamas' houses."

It's nothing shocking — not after learning that several major mainstream media outlets likely knew in advance about the October 7 terror invasion — to see a reporter take Hamas' side like this one did.

I know Hamas remains popular among the Gaza Arabs, or at least it did before the war, so I don't often have a whole lot of concern for their plight. But it's warming to see at least one person tell the truth about why life in Gaza is so difficult: Hamas.

The flip side is that for the Hamas leadership, life isn't merely difficult — it's become nasty, brutish, and short. While I'm not the kind of guy who often wishes harm on people, every time a Hamas gets shot or blown up, it makes my toes curl.

Even better, there's a new Wall Street Journal report that Israel claims to have "killed about half of Hamas’s midlevel commanders in Gaza and is pressing on the suspected hiding place of the group’s leader."

It feels presumptuous to add a "faster, please," since I'm sure the IDF is doing all it can to win quickly while still minimizing military and civilian casualties. So instead I'll just say, "Keep at it."

You could probably write a book on how aid to Gaza and West Bank Arabs has been stolen — decade after decade, billion after billion — by various organizations like Hamas and the PA that are supposed to represent them. There's a brief backgrounder tweet here that you might find useful. As a taxpaying citizen of a country that keeps spending untold billions on infrastructure without ever seeming to build or improve any, I have some small idea of their pain.

But enough with the history lesson, so here's the clip:

A must watch:

A Gazan woman surprises Al Jazeera reporter and tells him that Hamas is taking all the humanitarian aid to its terrorists in the tunnels. The reporter tries to convince her otherwise but she continues to attack Hamas.@MOhadIsrael pic.twitter.com/ZrtYhq4vSU — Yonatan Gonen (@GonenYonatan) December 6, 2023

That's one brave, tough lady that a wise man wouldn't want to cross.

