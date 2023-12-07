BREAKING: Hunter Biden Indicted on New Criminal Charges

According to multiple reports, Hunter Biden, th scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden, is facing brand new federal charges in connection with the ongoing Justice Department investigation.

"The charges span nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax returns," CNN reported Thursday evening. "The case was close to being resolved in July when a plea deal fell apart. The new tax case stems from Hunter Biden’s lucrative overseas business dealings, which are at the center of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden."

Fox News reports that "According to the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the younger Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019."

The indictment says Biden spent millions on an "extravagant lifestyle" – including membership to sex clubs and more than $188,000 on adult entertainment – rather than paying his taxes. Special Counsel David Weiss has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather evidence of possible criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware after being charged out of Weiss' years-long investigation. Fox News Digital has reached out to Hunter Biden's legal team for comment. A spokesperson for Special Counsel Weiss declined to comment.

The timing couldn't be worse for Joe Biden. Next week, the House is expected to vote on a resolution to open up a formal impeachment inquiry over his ties to Hunter's foreign business dealings. The White House has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on Joe Biden's part, and in its report on the new charges against Hunter Biden, CNN claimed that theimpeachment inquiry is "largely based on their unproven claims that Joe Biden was involved in 'corrupt' business deals with his son."

But the evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee is substantial and damning.

“The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said in a statement Thursday.

A vote on the impeachment inquiry is expected to take place on Wednesday. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said last week that House Republicans have the votes to pass the resolution.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that 72% of American adults believe that Hunter Biden profited off his father’s position, including 53% of Democrats and 72% of independents. Another poll from I&I/TIPP found that 56% of U.S. voters say that it is “likely” that Biden took bribes, while only 27% say it was “unlikely.”

