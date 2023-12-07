BREAKING: The Text of the Biden Impeachment Inquiry Resolution Has Been Released

After months of thorough investigation and gathering damning evidence, the House GOP unveiled a resolution on Thursday to officially formalize its impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. A full House vote is scheduled for next week.

Advertisement

“It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said in a statement.

“The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Armstrong continued.

A vote is likely to occur on Wednesday, Dec. 13. It seems unlikely that the House GOP would put forth this resolution without being confident that it has the votes to pass. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said last week that House Republicans have the votes. On Wednesday, Joe Biden angrily refused to answer a question about the impeachment inquiry or the allegations against him, simply claiming dumbly that the accusations are "lies."

Advertisement

The House Oversight Committee's investigations have uncovered a trove of evidence, including eyewitness testimony suggesting that Joe Biden was involved in approximately 20 business calls with Hunter Biden's partners and White House meetings during his vice presidency. There are also financial records indicating that millions were laundered through shell companies benefiting the Biden family.

An FBI document alleges that Burisma bribed Joe and Hunter with $5 million each, supported by Devon Archer's testimony citing Joe Biden's critical role in selling the "Biden brand." More recently, the House Oversight Committee found monthly payments to Joe Biden from Hunter Biden's Owasco PC business account, which was regularly receiving money from Chinese sources.

The evidence is damning, and it's easy to see how even Republicans who were previously on the fence would have come on board in the past few weeks. As such, a full impeachment inquiry is completely justified.

For our VIPs: Why Impeaching Joe Biden Is a Smart Move

"Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America," the resolution begins.

Advertisement

The mainstream media has come to Joe Biden's defense regarding a potential impeachment inquiry, falsely insisting that there is no evidence linking Joe to Hunter's foreign business dealings — and they've been schooled every time. No matter how much the media has tried to downplay the evidence against Biden, multiple polls have shown that Americans are already convinced of Biden family corruption.

An Economist/YouGov poll found that 72% of American adults believe that Hunter Biden profited off his father’s position, including 53% of Democrats and 72% of Independents. Another poll from I&I/TIPP found that 56% of U.S. voters say that it is “likely” that Biden took bribes, while only 27% say it was “unlikely.”

You can read the entire impeachment inquiry resolution here:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

BILLS 118hres917ih by PJ Media