Here’s Why Impeachment Won’t Boost Biden Like It Did His Predecessors

As the evidence against Joe Biden piles up and Republicans appear ready to pull the trigger on an impeachment inquiry, the Biden White House is preparing to launch a war room dedicated to responding to that effort.

According to sources familiar with the planning, the White House counsel’s office has been preparing for Republican-led investigations ever since the Republicans resumed control of the House of Representatives, and the White House intends to push back on the inquiry by claiming there is no evidence to support it.

“Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever,” a White House aide hilariously claimed to NBC News, apparently forgetting the impeachments of Donald Trump.

House Republicans intend to focus their impeachment inquiry on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which have resulted in millions of dollars of payments made to the Biden family from foreign entities via a complex network of Biden family shell corporations designed to make it incredibly difficult to trace the money. The House Oversight Committee has acquired financial documents proving the payments were made, along with eyewitness testimony indicating that Joe Biden was a key player in Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling schemes. Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, recently testified that Joe Biden participated in at least 20 phone calls with Hunter’s foreign business associates in order to sell the Biden brand.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy notes there is “a culture of corruption that’s been happening within the entire Biden family.”

“If you look at all the information we’ve been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday. “That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

The Biden White House believes they can model their impeachment response after Bill Clinton’s, which saw the former president’s poll numbers hit 73% as articles of impeachment were being considered. Even Trump saw his approval ratings increase in February 2020 when Democrats impeached him over an innocent phone call.

However, it seems doubtful that Biden will enjoy a similar boost in support. An Economist/YouGov poll found that 72% of American adults believe Hunter Biden profited off his father’s position, including 53% of Democrats and 72% of Independents. Another poll from the Trafalgar Group found that a majority of American voters believe that the Biden family accepted bribes from foreign officials. And if that doesn’t convince you, another poll from Issues & Insights and TIPP found that 56% of U.S. voters say that it is “likely” that Biden took bribes, compared to just 27% who say it was “unlikely.” In other words, the forthcoming impeachment inquiry, assuming it actually happens, will be looking into crimes that a majority of Americans are already convinced took place. What does that tell us? Well, it tells me that the public isn’t likely to get Democrats to coalesce around Joe Biden because they are mostly convinced that he is guilty of the crimes he’s being accused of. On top of that, polls have shown for some time now that most Democrats don’t want Biden as their nominee in 2024, and there have been rumors recently that Biden won’t last long as the nominee.

The evidence against Biden is substantial, and far more substantive than anything Democrats ever had against Trump. While it’s certainly possible that there may be a small and temporary rally behind Biden during an impeachment inquiry, in the end, his own party seems to be waiting for a good reason to dump him in 2024, and impeachment might actually weaken him further, rather than boost him.