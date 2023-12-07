Wray Finally Admits Terrorist Threat to U.S. Has Reached Unprecedented Levels

Joe Biden has committed many sins against the country on his way to even greater personal wealth for himself and his family. The most obvious is his absolute ignorance concerning the southern border. He has been manipulated by those who hold his strings to allow an invasion of our country. He has offered no resistance and by doing so, has created his own woke version of the Trojan horse. The difference is, in this case, no deception was necessary. Biden’s handlers simply threw open the gates, knowing full well the hidden danger it was creating for the nation’s future.

However, now there are indications that those who sat idly by are starting to squirm. Their inactivity has proven costly and now the explanations/excuses are beginning. Case in point, Christopher Wray. The slimy FBI director has been complicit in more unethical behavior protecting Biden, his worthless son Hunter, and other Democrats than can even be imagined. He, like Biden, turned a blind eye to his job, ignored real threats, and played the liberal game.

Now, though, Wray has reason to worry. He knows that he has placed the country in danger and is trying to throw dirt over his tracks. He is doing his best to camouflage his incompetence. Wray knew what was coming but didn’t expect it to be like this. Not this fast and, more importantly to him, not this incriminating.

Yesterday, Wray testified that the terror threat facing the United States has reached unprecedented levels since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Under questioning by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), he had this to say:

What I would say that is unique about the environment that we’re in right now in my career is that while there may have been times over the years where individual threats could have been higher here or there than where they may be right now, I’ve never seen a time where all the threats or so many of the threats are all elevated, all at exactly the same time.

Graham said, “So, blinking red lights analogy about 9/11 — all the lights were blinking red before 9/11, apparently. Obviously, all of us missed it. Would you say there’s multiple blinking red lights out there?”

“I see blinking red lights everywhere,” Wray answered.

The program, created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, is due to expire at the end of this month unless Congress votes to reauthorize it. However, Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have hesitated to renew the program in its current form, recommending a slew of reforms in competing legislative proposals that are aimed at better safeguarding civil liberties—proposals that will be jockeying for support in the coming weeks.

Wray then urged Congress to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the U.S. government to collect the communications of targeted foreigners without a warrant. Law enforcement and intelligence officials see the program as vital to combating terror attacks, cyber intrusions, espionage, and other foreign threats but, as the Brennan Center explains, "Unfortunately, intelligence agencies have used legal loopholes to turn Section 702 into a go-to domestic spying authority, using it to conduct hundreds of thousands of warrantless “backdoor” searches for Americans’ private communications every year."

It’s evident that Wray, Biden, and the entire Democratic Party are responsible for a major breach in American security. As with everything involving this administration, you must read between the lines. For instance, if Section 702 is so effective, then how did we get to this heightened danger? The truth is that illegal aliens from the Middle East, Africa, East Asia, and everywhere else on the planet are able to simply walk into the country, and that is clearly a recipe for disaster.

History.com notes, “For most Americans and those around the world, the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, came as a shock, but for American and international investigators, warning signs of the attack had been brewing for more than a decade.”

We also now know that Israeli authorities had knowledge of the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas for nearly a year.

Breaking News: Israeli officials obtained Hamas’s battle plan more than a year before the Oct. 7 attack but dismissed it as aspirational, documents show. https://t.co/0RjlopF1XD — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 1, 2023





The fact that Wray is voicing such alarming concerns at this time is telling. What do he and the intelligence community know? Is he simultaneously warning U.S. citizens and attempting to safeguard his position?

Considering the slothful manner in which the FBI has handled everything to this point, a line from the movie "Backdraft" may best describe Wray’s future: "That blinking red light in the corner of your eye is your career dissipation light." Wray's lights just went into high gear.



