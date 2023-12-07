New Zealand Government Database Administrator Leaks COVID Shot Death Data

If the truth is to ever come to light, it will be whistleblowers on the inside brave enough to bring it to us, and independent journalists brave to publish their revelations.

Via Vigilant News:

Statistician and whistleblower, Barry Young, also known as “Winston Smith,” 56, has been arrested by New Zealand authorities for exposing a damning database on COVID-19 vaccine deaths. However, the official charge was “dishonestly accessing vaccination data.” Young, a Ministry of Health employee-turned-whistleblower, was responsible for managing New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination database. After discovering some disturbing trends, Young felt compelled to come forward. “I saw too much that I couldn’t do nothing anymore,” he said. In a long-format interview with Liz Gunn, founder of the New Zealand Loyal Party, on November 30th, Mr. Young presented connections between specific COVID-19 vaccine batches and mortality rates. The data he shared was alarming: Batch ID 1: Total Vaccinated 711, Death Count 152, 21.38% Dead Batch ID 8: Total Vaccinated 221, Death Count 38, 17.19% Dead Batch ID 3: Total Vaccinated 310, Death Count 48, 15.48% Dead Batch ID 4: Total Vaccinated 364, Death Count 37, 10.16% Dead Batch ID 6: Total Vaccinated 1006, Death Count 101, 10.04% Dead Batch ID 2: Total Vaccinated 1018, Death Count 98, 9.63% Dead Batch ID 7: Total Vaccinated 38, Death Count 3, 7.89% Dead Batch ID 72: Total Vaccinated 5882, Death Count 278, 4.73% Dead Batch ID 62: Total Vaccinated 18173, Death Count 831, 4.57% Dead Batch ID 71: Total Vaccinated 11019, Death Count 498, 4.52% Dead The underlying mortality rate in New Zealand should be only 0.75%, said Young. He added that these batches were across all age groups, so it should all average out to that 0.75% mortality rate.

Other independent outlets like Brownstone Institute have reported on the whistleblower’s leak and analysis as well.

In addition to the lawfare waged against him, the character assassination campaign against Young has begun in the corporate state media.

Via Stuff (New Zealand) (emphasis added):

Hours after Barry Young stood in the dock at Wellington District Court facing charges of allegedly leaking computer files, he was centre stage of the conspiracy theory circus. Speaking to prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for close to an hour, Young was touted as a “whistleblower” and outlined what he had done and why. He has been accused of leaking data from the country’s National Vaccination Database to spread misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. Up until that point, the 56-year-old Te Whatu Ora IT worker’s online presence had been relatively muted… Scattered among posts about financial markets and computer programming are occasional anti-trans comments*, as well as sporadic posts about the handling of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. In recent weeks, the frequency of those posts increased. In one comment he calls former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a “truly disgusting human being” and likens the Covid-19 response to that of Nazi Germany. In another post, he calls Ardern’s successor Chris Hipkins “scum of the Earth” because he “forced people to get vaccinated to keep their jobs”.

*Note that the outlet does not provide the text of the so-called “anti-trans comments,” so it’s left up to the imagination of the reader what horrible things this bigot had to say about the transes. He could have said he wanted to gas them all in a brutal fascist crackdown, or he could have simply opposed teaching kindergarteners how to do anal sex. Tomato, tomaahto, right?

I’m not a statistician and I don’t claim to have the qualifications to analyze this data on my own, account for all potential confounding factors, and come to an independent conclusion. Most people, including most journalists with limited scientific training, are in a similar boat, so we are forced to rely largely on trustworthy sources to provide those analyses.

All that to say: I don’t know for sure if this New Zealand whistleblower — and that’s what he is, even if he’s wrong in his conclusion, by virtue of leaking data that rightfully ought to be in the public domain to the public — has accurately assessed the data he had access to.

But here’s what I know for sure: you’re not going to get any straight answers from the pharmaceutical industry or the CDC or the Kiwi state. The so-called “experts” in the Public Health™ bureaucracy of the multinational corporate state got literally everything wrong they could possibly have gotten wrong regarding COVID-19 and outright lied in many cases: herd immunity, lockdown efficacy, masking efficacy, shot efficacy, the risks of the shots, the definition of “vaccine,” etc.

Their credibility is shot to hell, and now there is a gigantic, gaping trust gap between the public and the government that demand their implicit trust and consequent compliance with all of its decrees.

On the other hand, the so-called “conspiracy theorists” have been vindicated in spades — the ones who, like me, had their social media accounts suspended, got run out of their jobs, became social pariahs to their masked, quintuple-injected families, etc.

