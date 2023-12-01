Leaked Email: Moderna Stops Child mRNA Vax Trial Over Myocarditis

Early last year, Moderna launched a clinical trial for another mRNA “vaccine,” in light of what a smashing success their COVID-19 shots were (at inducing myocarditis in children and generating record profit).

Advertisement

Via UMass Chan Medical School, January 2022:

UMass Chan Medical School researchers are embarking on a clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine by Moderna against the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a common cause of infectious mononucleosis. EBV has also been associated with several autoimmune disorders and has been implicated in the development of several cancers, including Burkitt and Hodgkin’s lymphomas. The study, called the Eclipse Trial, is a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase I clinical trial in 18- to 30-year-old healthy adults. Study participants will be randomly assigned to one of four arms: one for each of three doses of the investigational vaccine and one placebo. The investigational vaccine targets four glycoprotein antigens on the virus particle, using the same type of mRNA vaccine platform used for mRNA COVID vaccines.

Let’s get out of the way upfront, which should be emphasized anyone we are discussing these novel medical products, that mRNA shots are not “vaccines,” which have universally and forever been understood to mean introducing bits of dead virus or other pathogen that then triggers the immune system to develop antibodies to the real thing. This is an entirely different mechanism of action than mRNA shots, which is why dictionaries literally had to rewrite the definition of “vaccine” in 2021 to grandfather in the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Via Alex Berenson Substack (emphasis added):

Investigators for Moderna today halted an early-stage clinical trial for its mRNA Epstein-Barr virus vaccine in adolescents after a participant in the trial developed a suspected case of myocarditis. The case “necessitates an immediate suspension of all dosing for ALL adolescents,” an investigator at the company that is supervising the trial for Moderna wrote, adding, “Please confirm understanding and receipt of this urgent communication.” The trial subjects should continue to be monitored for safety, the investigator wrote. About 150 adolescents are in the trial, along with 272 people aged 18-30. A person not employed by Moderna, which makes the Spikevax Covid vaccine, provided the email to Unreported Truths. Moderna did not disclose the trial halt, which occurred before stock markets opened for trading Thursday, to investors. Moderna stock is down about 85 percent from its highs in 2021, as sales of Spikevax lag, but it remains among the most valuable biotechnology companies, with a $30 billion market value.

Advertisement

You’re only going to get the truth about what the pharmaceutical industry is up to from a few select outlets. PJ Media is one of them. If you value the work we do here on this issue and others, consider becoming a VIP member today.