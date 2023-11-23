The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving and Maybe Let's Arm Ourselves for the Apocalypse

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thanksgiving, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Eldgwuund preferred his waffles slathered in yak butter and hints of existential indifference.
We don't take the day off for weekday holidays here at the Briefing, but we do go about things a bit more quickly whilst speaking of ourselves in the third person.
It is, indeed, a day of reflection and gratitude. We may not be thrilled with the way things are going here in the United States of America, but it's still the United States of America.
Let's celebrate that while we can.
With the focus on being thankful, I would like to affirm how grateful I am for all of you who read this weekday political news missive of mine. You're the best readers out there, even those of you who dog me all the time. It's a lot of fun waking up five days a week knowing I'm in touch with an audience.
We might be doing this live and in person on a stage near you soon.
I also want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to work with the amazing people around me at PJ Media and the Townhall Media Mothership. After decades of being a lone-wolf comedian in an industry hostile to my politics, it's strange, but wonderful, to work with so many people on my side of the aisle.
Again though, I'll soon be back on stage. Not everyone is hostile to my politics. I would do an emoji here, but that's not how we roll.
Regarding the other part of the headline: do whatever you have to do as far as personal protection. The world has lost its mind, and it isn't wrong to ponder worst-case scenarios. In theory, the Second Amendment still applies in all 50 states. If you don't have a gun and live in one of the states that makes it onerous to exercise your Second Amendment rights, do whatever you have to do in order to get the process for buying a gun going.
Do it now, because the leftists are working every day to make sure that you can't.
For the moment, the gun haters aren't doing well. The blue state anti-2A initiatives keep running into judges who aren't politically corrupt. Victoria has the latest story about that here.
We're gun people here in the Republic. Good gun people, not murderous gun people like the leftists portray us. Despite the relentless efforts of the Left, we are also still free people.
The connection has not gone unnoticed.
Again, Happy Thanksgiving, my friends.
Everything Isn't Awful
I did not expect that.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WY4WjOLc13— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 22, 2023
Bee Me
Clever Business Owners Ward Off Looters With Kyle Rittenhouse Scarecrows https://t.co/VAjz4EZNQ1 pic.twitter.com/L9JT5mtN1Y— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 22, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Bed and Two Bedside Tables Ferociously Attacking a Cello (Final Stage), 1983 https://t.co/F00cz3g5MP pic.twitter.com/Bl4z2V3vzc— Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) November 22, 2023
Kabana Comedy
Happy Thanksgiving.
