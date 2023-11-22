Hamas Is Coming for Everyone, Not Just the Jews

In the interest of full disclosure, I am a former Freemason* and a former member of a local Rotary Club. I also regularly attend church on Sundays. My reasons for mentioning these factoids about myself will become clear in a moment since some of them may apply to you.

Walid Phares, a Middle East expert and the author of the book, "Iran: An Imperialistic Republic and U.S. Policy," made an appearance on Fox Digital recently. He was quite clear about the fact that once Hamas and similar groups are through dealing with the "Saturday People," they will have no qualms about crushing the "Sunday People" or anyone else, for that matter. You can watch Phares' interview with Fox below.

According to Phares, it is not just the Jews who live under this shadow. In reality, the Hindus, Buddhists, Rastafarians, and Christians of all denominations are in the crosshairs of Hamas and Co. Even the Methodists, Lutherans, and Episcopalians, who are great champions of all things Leftist and would no doubt welcome the jihadis with hot meals and envelopes stuffed with Target gift cards, would be spared. In fact, those denominations' dedication to rainbows and abortions will likely move them to the front of the line when it comes time to administer justice under Sharia Law. They will be the ones exchanging glances with "Queers for Palestine" and wondering what they did to deserve this.

But as Phares points out, it won't just be those who adhere to the wrong religion. Groups like Rotary International, Lions International, and yes, even the Freemasons will also be at risk. The Lions are involved in such sinister activities as fighting childhood cancer and combating diabetes and world hunger. They even provide eyeglasses for the needy and help fund genetic research to prevent eye diseases. Rotarians, on the other hand, champion such nefarious causes as providing clean drinking water to third-world countries, the final eradication of polio, education, and helping local economies.

The Rotary Club where I used to live holds coat drives every fall for local kids, plants trees, helps with toy drives, and provides biliblankets for newborn babies with jaundice. My church not only holds yearly toy and gift drives for children and the elderly but also supports two local food banks year-round. The Freemasons are the stuff of legend, but the good that has been done by the Shriners Hospitals cannot be denied. Most local lodges support charities, and the Scottish Rite chapter in Utah has long supported the local Children's Justice Centers.

Whoever shall save us from such loathsome and vile forces? Who will stand against such evil? Why Hamas, other jihadis, and your local campus social justice warriors, of course. The Hamas agenda and the agendas of similar groups are all too clear. You either adhere to their version of Islam or you do not.

The college protestors and others of their ilk may not understand what it means to chant, "From the river to the sea!" They may be under the impression that they are championing the causes of equity, decolonization, or whatever. Between the average college curriculum and the impact of social media, these people may not know what they are supporting, or, more likely, they simply do not care. We are dealing with a generation without a conscience. And they are enabling and emboldening many of the people who made their way across the southern border to wait for just such a time as this.

The administration is too busy leaving weapons and equipment in Afghanistan, cutting checks to Iran, ruining the economy, looking for MAGA Republicans under every bed, and worrying about Islamophobia to tell you this, so I will: Hamas and its allies will not stop with the Jews.

They will not stop when it comes to your churches or civic organizations. They will not stop when it comes to "Queers for Palestine" or people who put their pronouns in their profiles. They will not stop when it comes to your spouse or your children. Hamas and its allies will only stop when the world conforms to their beliefs. And not a minute before.

*If you really want to know why I left Masonry, drop me a line in the comments. But I will warn you in advance that the story is not as interesting as you might think.