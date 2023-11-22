BREAKING: Explosion Reported at U.S.-Canada Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing [UPDATED]

Paula Bolyard | 1:31 PM on November 22, 2023
The Rainbow Bridge, seen from the river, at Niagara Falls is an international steel arch bridge across the Niagara River gorge. (Image credit Ad Meskens via Wikimedia)

An explosion has been reported on the American side of the U.S.-Canada border at the Rainbow Bridge crossing. 

ABC Buffalo reports that the bridge is closed in both directions "due to an incident involving a vehicle coming into the U.S."

"A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said the closure will be in place until further notice and federal authorities are currently investigating the situation," the news outlet reported. 

It's not known at this time whether the explosion was an accident, terror attack, or something else. 

Video from the area shows a massive cloud of smoke in the vicinity of the bridge. Reporter Keean Bexte tweeted that "a vehicle containing an unknown number of people and contents exploded."

The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating the explosion at the border. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is closely monitoring the situation: 

 It appears to have been a massive blast: 

These photos appear to show the explosion scene, but this early in the investigation, PJ Media cannot confirm whether they are authentic. 

ABC News reports that "Law enforcement is placing K-9 officers on each of the international bridges in the area as a precautionary measure, according to sources."

Update 1:44 p.m.: This video appears to show a fire at the Rainbow Bridge plaza. Justin Hart reminds us that just yesterday, the FBI announced an increased terror threat in New York State related to the Palestinian protests. 

"Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "That includes not just homegrown violent extremists, inspired by a foreign terrorist organization, but also domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish or Muslim communities. We've already seen that with the individual we arrested last week in Houston."

The report from the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which seems sympathetic to Hamas, warned, "The expansion of Israeli operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and increase in civilian casualties raises the likelihood that violent extremist threat actors will seek to conduct attacks against targets in the West, with New York State being a focus. Terrorist messaging has placed focus on attacking 'soft targets' such as protests, group gatherings, and other public events." 

Update 2:01 p.m.: Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports that "High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

