I literally figuratively almost had a heart attack and died when I saw "RIP Mr. President" trending on Twitter/X this morning. "Now we get Mrs. President Kamala Harris? HASN'T THE COUNTRY SUFFERED ENOUGH?" I shouted to the heavens as the light began to fade from my eyes.

For good and for ill, however, it turns out that Presidentish Joe Biden is alive and — well, alive. The reason for all the "RIP Mr. President" tweets is today is the sad anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, 60 years ago. Twitter/X is marking the occasion as only Twitter/X can, but I'll get to the social media fun and games in just a moment.

A child of '69, I grew up in the post-JFK America where distrust and even paranoia about our once-trusted institutions became increasingly the norm. Since then, the trust trendlines — particularly regarding conspiracies and our intelligence agencies — have only gone down. Anyone who wasn't already on board with at least one formerly radical conspiracy theory put on a conductor's hat and climbed aboard the conspiracy train at some point during 2020.

Or at least that's how it went for your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit™.

Before 2020, I used to quip, "The moon landings were real, Vince Foster killed himself, and JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone."

The moon landings were real. The other two… after seeing the Deep State (or whatever you want to call it) attempt to kneecap the Trump Administration, fake Russian collusion, the Laptop from Hell, lab leak data squashed, the Navy's UFO videos, and all the rest, I'm ready to spend serious coin getting myself a designer tinfoil hat.

You think Tom Ford might take on the job for the right amount of money?

But I digress.

Maybe Kennedy wasn't assassinated by the CIA or the Soviets. If so, it's for sure that at the very least, Democrats waged a post-assassination conspiracy to suppress Oswald's USSR connections to shift the blame to so-called fascists on the Right.

Enough of the serious stuff. Let's get to the fun "RIP Mr. President" tweets, shall we?

Let's hope that guy sleeps with one eye open. In an underground bunker invisible to spy satellites.

The CIA logging onto twitter and seeing “RIP MR PRESIDENT” is trending for JFK Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ednOWEl0Ne — YB (@ajpiupking) November 22, 2023

Cute — but all the evidence indicates they're far too cocky to feel that way.

This next one was my reaction almost exactly.

Everybody seeing rip mr. president and checking twitter for which one pic.twitter.com/CFnOYzlMOu — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) November 22, 2023

This next one... Jimmy Carter has been in hospice for so long — and Rosylin just passed away this weekend — that it seems almost impossible he wasn't the first president to pop into my mind.

Quit scaring people. Jimmy Carter is still with us.



RIP Mr. President is about JFK. pic.twitter.com/D2G39nPZa4 — Mikaela Slaney (@MalaySl) November 22, 2023

And let's finish with one with some newsworthiness.

A former Secret Service agent’s story contradicts, JFK “magic bullet“ theory.



RIP Mr. President.



JFK was the last Democrat that actually cared about America. pic.twitter.com/aEpmGSbPLr — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 22, 2023

Whatever you think of Kennedy as a person or a president, we'd be a better country had he lived.

