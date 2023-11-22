'Unwoke' Free-for-All #58: Liberal Tears Are the Key Ingredient in Our Thanksgiving Gravy

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

The official time of thanks is once again upon us, and we're most grateful that we're not miserable, Thanksgiving Day-hating leftists.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

The American Left is out in force with its annual pre-Thanksgiving scolding. That seems to have become a bigger celebration for them than the day itself. In this episode, Kevin and I explore some of the reasons that our Dem friends get so angsty about Thanksgiving Day.

After the impromptu debut of the Petty Brothers last week, we decided to embrace them again while talking about this. I really think you are all going to like these guys as move forward. If you're looking for depth and decorum, we are SO not your guys.

Kevin and I had originally pondered doing our second Man Meat episode this week, but he's traveling and I'm mostly focusing on Bloody Marys, which might deserve an episode of their own soon. My Bloodys are more like a small buffet than a drink.

Advertisement

Big news here: if you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. We're doing a huge Black Friday blowout! Instead of our usual promo code, you can use either WOKE or CENSORSHIP to get a whopping 50% discount for a year. Take a peek at what we do when we hop off of Brokeback behind the paywall.

Kevin and I greatly appreciate you being with us for these kinda/sorta family "Unwoke" episodes and would like to wish all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving! Don't forget what makes the gravy magical.

Enjoy!