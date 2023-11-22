The Media Keeps Warning That Trump Will Do What Biden Is Already Doing

Have you noticed how desperate the mainstream media has become lately? If they were previously convinced that Trump was unelectable in 2024, they clearly don’t believe so anymore. And why should they? Poll after poll shows Donald Trump not only ahead in national match-up polls, but in the extremely important battleground states as well.

Advertisement

Naturally, with the chances of a Trump return to the White House looking better and better by the day, the media has gone to DEFCON, warning about the inevitable Trump apocalypse that will come if he’s elected.

And what they’re warning about is hilarious and ironic.

Earlier this month, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki hilariously predicted on her MSNBC show that, "If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it." She elaborated, "And this time he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. But sure, Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things."

Recommended: Joe Biden’s 81st Birthday Cake Was the Perfect Metaphor for Our Country

On Tuesday, Joe Scarborough made essentially the same prediction. "If you want to be fair, if you want to be fair, then you will frame this as Joe Biden being the candidate that supports American democracy, and Donald Trump, a candidate who supports a new form of government here that's authoritarian. It's really that simple,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe."

Scarborough went on to claim that comparisons of Trump to Nazi leaders or fascists are in fact fair. “He hasn't done the things that the American judicial system did not allow him to do last time, but may very well allow him to do this time. Or, a judicial system that will be ignored by Donald Trump and ran over by Donald Trump to create the greatest constitutional crisis of our lifetimes. Just because he hasn't done it yet doesn't mean he won't do it when he gets a chance to do it."

Advertisement

And what, exactly, did Mr. Scarborough predict a reelected Trump will do?

"And if he is voted into office, then a lot of these people that are talking about literal, or figurative, or whatever the hell they're saying, are going to look like idiots. Because he will do, he will get away with, he will imprison, he will execute, whoever he is allowed to imprison, execute, drive from the country."

So, according to Scarborough, Trump will not only imprison his political enemies, he’ll execute them. Now, to the best of my knowledge, Biden hasn’t had any of his political opponents eliminated, though it is worth noting that it was Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) who literally said Donald Trump should be eliminated.

"He's not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be — he has to be eliminated,” Goldman told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday.

Nevertheless, can you appreciate the irony in the media warning that if Trump is voted back into the White House, he’ll do what Joe Biden has already been doing? The Biden administration is prosecuting Donald Trump. The Biden administration is targeting nonviolent January 6 protesters and denying them due process. The Biden administration has been targeting pro-life protestors with excessive prosecution. The Biden administration sought to treat concerned parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists.

Advertisement

The media want us to believe that Trump is the tyrant, the dictator, the fascist, and the way they justify their accusation is by saying that Trump will do what their guy, Joe Biden, is already doing.

How’s that for irony?