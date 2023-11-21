Joe Biden’s 81st Birthday Cake Was the Perfect Metaphor for Our Country

Did you know that it was Joe Biden’s 81st birthday on Monday? Because it was Joe Biden’s 81st birthday on Monday. He turned 81 years old—a fairly common occurrence for someone who was born 81 years ago.

Did I mention he turned 81 years old? Because he did, in fact, turn 81 years old. Of course, as PJ Media previously reported, the White House didn’t exactly want to call attention to the fact that Joe Biden is 81 years old, because Americans aren't exactly comfortable with his advanced age and want him to call it quits and let someone else seek the Democratic nomination. As such, none of the social media accounts connected to the White House or Joe Biden mentioned his 81st birthday on Monday until the evening, when fewer people are paying attention. If the evening news was hoping for an 81st birthday photo op to report on, they didn’t get it in time.

And boy, what a mistake that was.

A picture of Joe Biden in front of his birthday cake was originally posted on Meta’s Twitter clone Threads. In the post, Biden boasts that for his 81st birthday, he is now on the new social media platform — which as I’ve previously pointed out, is tanking — and makes light of his age with a joke about how many candles are on the cake.

In fact, there were so many candles on the cake, the merged flames look like a severe fire hazard:

Perhaps not to give the impression they were covering up his 81st birthday by posting to Threads, which has a fraction of the users and engagement as Twitter/X, a screenshot of the Threads post was eventually posted to X just before 7 p.m. ET, directing people to follow the new account. I know Joe Biden thinks that joking about his old age will somehow make his decrepitude and cognitive decline less of an issue, but it won’t.

But what really got me about the photo was how familiar the cake was. Did you notice? It wasn’t just that the 81 candles looked like they were going to burn down the White House, but there was an undeniable resemblance between the cake and something that makes it the perfect metaphor for our country:

Well, @JoeBiden’s 81st birthday cake sure does look familiar. pic.twitter.com/I98Bo7hT3J — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 21, 2023

As soon as I made this connection, I couldn’t unsee it. Joe Biden’s birthday cake resembled a dumpster fire, and how perfect is that for Joe Biden, considering what he’s done to this country in just a few short years? Of course, there are a variety of fire metaphors that could work, but I think the dumpster fire is the most spot-on. I’m not sure who thought putting 81 candles on such a small cake was a great idea, but I’d be willing to bet there was some debate over whether a raging inferno was politically safer than a cake with two candles reading “81.” In the end, they clearly figured the cake requiring a fire extinguisher was the way to go, which tells you exactly how much the White House public relations team understands that Joe Biden’s advanced age is a problem. I suspect they figured it was literally worth the risk of setting the White House ablaze rather than publishing a photo with Biden in front of a cake with candles reading “81."

