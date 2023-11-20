Shhhh...It's Old Joe's 81st Birthday

You wouldn't know it looking at the media, but Monday was Joe Biden's birthday. The message was overwhelming: "Shhh, ixnay on the esident-pray. Quiet!"

The president turned 81 on Monday. His timing couldn't have been worse. The president will soon step into the second half of the 2024 campaign marathon, and no one has the guts to tell him—especially Dirty Jill—that his velcro'd orthopedic Skechers won't get him to the finish line.

Advertisement

Biden's supporters are sending desperate DMs to party leaders to get him to quit, conducting sotto voce conversations among the moneybags at Arabella, and spinning his age issues as a positive while the "age-is-just-a-number" crowd secretly stands up the candidacy of the equally vapid, but younger Gavin Newsom.

The president's social media accounts on Instagram -- @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, and @JoeBiden -- said zero about his birthday on Monday, but had plenty to say about the old man pardoning turkeys or holding a "Friendsgiving" with the troops. They used to call it Thanksgiving, but with Joe Biden's administration there's simply nothing for which to be thankful. Prices are up by nearly 20% for food thanks to the 18.2% increase in inflation since 2021. Afghanistan was a disaster. Joe's buying stakes in both sides of two wars. The Marxist rabble running his administration cheer rioting in the streets. And Joe's plasticized face and hands make him look like he's already been embalmed.









Biden's personal Instagram account posted about the president's "Friendsgiving" event with the military. That spoon is full of mashed potatoes, not cake icing.





And on the POTUS account, the latest post was all about the turkeys.





Politico Playbook mentioned his birthday as an also-ran, and there were a total of two questions about Old Joe's birthday at the White House briefing on Monday. What they got was a lecture on presidential "trandition."

Advertisement

Q I have one more — another topic. How is the President planning to mark his birthday? I ask because he mentioned it during the turkey pardoning. It looks like he’s got some family here. Are they going to have, like, a party or a dinner?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, he’s going — he’s going to do what they normally do, how they celebrate the President’s birth- — birthday. There’s a trandition — a tradition, pardon me, which they’re going to keep to the — to that tradition, which is they’ll be able to celebrate the President’s birthday as a family together in Nantucket later this week and certainly will do that with coconut cake, which is something that they traditionally do."

And:

Q You mentioned the President is excited to cele- — celebrating his birthday. But I’m curious — David Axelrod told the New York Times, quote, “Biden thinks he can cheat nature here, and it’s really risky.” A, what’s the President’s response to David Axelrod? Does he respect his opinion? Does he think he’s right?



But also, I mean, is there a real alarm happening behind the scenes that the President is simply too old to stick around for another four years?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, there’s no alarm happening behind the scenes. Not —



Q For Democrats?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: There — I — I can only speak —



Q Sure.

A Harvard-Harris poll shows 67% of Americans believe Biden is "too old" to be president.

Advertisement

The left is willing to entertain the question because they want to checkmate Trump, not Old Joe. They already want to replace their loser of a president, and it has nothing to do with his age. The Big Guy has been nothing but deferential to the left's leadership. He's done everything they've asked or demanded during a riot. But they don't like the shuffling-grandpa-who-can't-find-his-way routine. That's it. He's not up to the job. They know it and America knows it. But that doesn't mean that a slightly younger guy like Trump can't do the job. He's obviously much more energetic and engaged.

Age is not a proxy for fitness. And 58% of Americans are in that camp. The same Harvard-Harris poll finds that 58% of Americans believe Joe Biden isn't up to the job of being president. Those people are right.