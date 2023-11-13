Jen Psaki Makes the Most Hilarious and Hypocritical Accusation Against Trump

After all the time Jen Psaki spent trying to defend Joe Biden behind the White House podium, she really hasn’t missed a step since she left that position and went to MSNBC.

There’s no point in watching her show for news or insight on current events because she’s still promoting Biden White House talking points as if her life depended on it. Even as many on the left are hitting the panic button about Joe Biden, Jen Psaki remains faithful to a fault. In a recent episode of her show — which sadly is not called “Circle Back with Jen Psaki” — she not only criticized Democrats who are attacking Biden in light of recent polling showing him trailing Donald Trump, but she also made the most unusual accusation without even the slightest hint of self-awareness.

"If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it," Psaki hilariously claimed. "And this time he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. But sure, Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things."

Can’t believe she actually said that? Just watch:

Psaki: "If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it ... But sure, Joe Biden is 3 years older and occasionally trips over things." pic.twitter.com/4v2gHmHVQh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2023

She can’t possibly be this clueless, can she? The Biden administration is literally persecuting Donald Trump on multiple dubious charges. And if that wasn’t bad enough, it is the Biden administration that is targeting nonviolent January 6 protesters and denying them due process. It is the Biden administration that has been targeting pro-life protestors with excessive prosecution. It is the Biden administration that sought to treat concerned parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists.

Everything Psaki accused Trump of wanting to do, her former boss Joe Biden has done already and is currently doing.

I’m not even sure what’s worse, her ridiculous accusation against Trump or her denial about Biden’s cognitive health. Joe Biden doesn’t just “occasionally trip over things”; he makes inappropriate nonsensical statements, appears confused by what’s going on around him, and typically appears weak and frail. Not that MSNBC viewers ever hear about that.

This is what Democrats do. Whenever they accuse a Republican of something, you can safely assume that it is something their own party is guilty of.