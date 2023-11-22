Proof America Is Circling the Drain

What the United States Border Patrol is now being ordered to do with people invading the Southern border is irrefutable proof that Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas want the country to circle the drain. They're standing by with plungers and making frantic sucking sounds as they drain the nation of its national identity, security, and integrity — oh, and sanity.

A memo obtained by the Heritage Foundation shows that Border Patrol agents, far from stopping an invasion of millions of unidentified interlopers, some of whom are on the Terrorist Watch List, have been ordered to not misgender them. You read that right.

The memo obtained by the Freedom of Information Act reads: "DO NOT use 'he, him, she, her' pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual," Fox News Digital reported.

"I guess it wasn’t enough for the Biden administration to betray the Border Patrol by purposefully unleashing chaos on the southern border," Heritage Foundation Oversight Project Director Mike Howell told Fox News Digital. "Now, the radical political leadership is enrolling agents in a forced-speech program to call illegal aliens by their preferred pronouns."

It is frightening to think that the leaders of this nation believe border security is a luxury problem.

No big deal, there are only people on the Terrorist Watch List who were allowed to come over the border and who have disappeared into the United States. You don't mind being collateral damage when they go operational, do you? You've got a break a few eggs to make a communist omelette and all that.

WATCH: Director Wray doing verbal gymnastics to run cover for Mayorkas and avoid having to admit that there are known or suspected terrorists in the U.S. who entered illegally that the FBI cannot locate.@RepPfluger pic.twitter.com/MqM4WQe7PV — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) November 20, 2023

Fox reported that agents are asked to give "a universal greeting, such as 'Good Morning' or ‘Good Evening’ in the initial greeting" and not include pronouns. If an incorrect pronoun is used, Border Patrol agents must "acknowledge the oversight and use the correct pronoun," the memo says.

And what a job the Border Patrol agents will have. While the bad guys pour in, agents must fumble around to discern if the person breaking into the country is "bisexual, gay, gender expression, gender identity, gender non-conforming, intersex, lesbian, non-binary, queer, questioning, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, transgender, transgender woman, transgender man and transitioning" and address the lawbreakers by their preferred pronouns. It's a little like being told to ignore the Visigoths while ordered to take up a little embroidery.

Imagine being concerned about the pronouns of fentanyl-hefting cartel members. Sheer insanity.

"Border Patrol deals with more illegal aliens than any entity in the federal government. This forced language guidance is designed to coddle illegal aliens," the Heritage Foundation's Howell said.

