The Morning Briefing: Who Had 'American Youth bin Laden Fetish' on Their Bingo Cards?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Quelleström had grown disenchanted with what he felt was a lack of passion from his fellow Tri-County Crab Rangoon Extravaganza participants.

Advertisement

Let's start off with some good news before we proceed on to the frustrating and ridiculous stuff.

You will now be able to hang out with me wherever you go via our shiny new app:

We've been waiting for this day for a long time. We're very excited to introduce our brand new app, THM News. Now, with just a quick tap on your phone or tablet, you'll have access to everything in the Townhall Media network: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. It's got everything you need—from breaking news to incisive analysis and columns, podcasts, videos, cartoons, and more —all in one place. And of course, for our VIP members, you can access all of your members-only content, including live chats. You can download it right now in the app stores: Apple here. Android here.

That's right, now it's easier to Kruiser scroll wherever you are. Forget all the nonsense you've heard about screen time, that only applies to people who don't know where to find the good stuff. We're all thrilled with the app, and we hope you will be too. There's more info about the particulars in the above-linked post.

Now for something a little darker.

Examples of the twisted triumph of the American public education leftist indoctrination mill abound these days. The pro-"Palestine" mobs we've seen marching on college campuses for the last month are proof that the rot runs from kindergarten all the way through higher education.

Advertisement

Here's a story from Mr. Green that makes me wish I could afford more things to throw against my walls:

Some of us — and I include more PJ Media VIP commenters than I can count — weren't even half-joking when we said that if 9/11/2001 had been 9/11/2023, thousands or millions of Americans would take to the streets in support of al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. Sad to say, we were right. Shortly after the 9/11 attacks that left nearly 3,000 dead and permanently altered the New York City skyline, bin Laden wrote his Letter to America, justifying his murderous act of terrorism, in part because of our "support to the oppressive Israelis in their occupation of our Palestine." The letter for some reason (I'll get to that momentarily) resurfaced from the super-left-wing British paper, The Guardian, which for more than 20 years has hosted an English-language translation. Thousands of young Americans took to TikTok to express how bin Laden's words have opened their eyes.

Stephen the Younger took a deep dive into some of what the kids were saying, and he does a brilliant job of explaining the totality of the awfulness. It's not just the heartbreak of the "Hey, this bin Laden guy made a lot of sense," attitude, which is rough enough to deal with. It's also that it's being done on TikTok, which is owned by a ChiCom company.

Advertisement

American youth are celebrating the terrorist behind the 9/11 attacks on an app that's passing along its data to our biggest enemy.

The cocktail parties in commie Academia must be positively abuzz with triumph these past few weeks.

These kids were taught to be this way, of course. They're buttered up with leftist basics in K-12 public schools, which then makes them ripe for whatever seeds of anti-Americanism that the academics want to sow in their fertile brains. This works in tandem with the fact that the Democrats insist that Islamic terrorism isn't really a problem, but Islamophobia is.

The Dems may have had a few days after 9/11 when they acknowledged that Islamic terrorists were bad people, but they got over that pretty quickly. They've spent more time in the 21st century talking about what Timothy McVeigh did in 1995 than what bin Laden did in 2001. Throw in all of the leftist moral relativism and the abandonment of absolute truth, and you have American kids celebrating a mass murderer on social media.

Probably wearing Che shirts.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Me. CNN Goes Full 'Enemy of the People' Reporting on the Arrest Made in the Death of Paul Kessler

VodkaPundit. You'll Smash Your Kid's Smartphone After Reading This

Arrest Made in Death of Jewish Protester Paul Kessler

Palestinian Authorities Cancel Christmas in Bethlehem to Honor Terrorists

Angry Parents Weigh In on Portland's Teachers Strike, Which Has SHUT DOWN All the Schools

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Pro-Hamas Protestors Shut Down This Vital Bay Bridge

Six Weeks Later: Winning the PR War in the Middle East

Enforcing Agenda Over Law

Weird, huh? Good News: MLB Says Georgia Is No Longer Racist!

Satanic Pedophile Gang Terrorizing Children While the FBI Cares More About White Supremacy

Joe Biden Won’t Be Charged For Mishandling Classified Documents

State Dept Admits It Has the Authority to Revoke Visas of Hamas Supporters in U.S.

Townhall Mothership

Banning ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag on Township Property Is Unconstitutional, Court Rules

These freakin' people. Senior Biden Official Invited the CCP to Tour U.S. Nuclear Testing Sites

Joe Manchin Admits This One Thing About Biden

Hair Salon Faces Discrimination Charge After Refusing to Serve ‘Transgender’ Customers

'On Our Radar.' How the Feds Dropped the Ball Yet Again

Advertisement

Cam&Co. Parkland Dad Slams WaPo's 'Disgusting' Use of Crime Scene Images to Promote Gun Ban

It's Time to Frame Violent Crime Correctly

'Ever Wanna Just Cry?': Antony Blinken Edition

Canada isn't real. Are Canadians Finally Sick of Justin Trudeau?

Canadian Musician and Indigenous Icon is Actually a White Woman from Massachusetts

Hamas Caucus Begs Hakeem Jeffries for Help As the Walls Come Tumbling Down

Outgoing Human Rights Watch Editor Blasts That Organization's 'Infected' Work in Israel

Thanks, Biden: NYC Forced to Make Huge Cuts in Education, Police Budgets Due to Illegal Immigrant Crisis

Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin

NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than I Had 30 Years Ago

Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #93: Congressional Bikini Fighting Dream Matchups

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Maybe the Guy Who Ruined Thor Is the Guy Who Can Save Star Wars

Musk, Biden, Others Flock to Dictator Xi in San Francisco

Biden Continues to Prioritize Diversity Over Competence

Columnist: The Media Is Not Hysterical Enough in Warning About a Trump Victory

Advertisement

Trans Serial Arsonist Adopts Classic Moniker, Lives Up to the Name

$1 Million Bail Set for Islamic Professor Who Killed Jewish Man at California Protest

Is Psychosis a Side Effect of the COVID Shots? Research Says Maybe

So Much for the Political Epiphany of American Jews

Around the Interwebz

‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic’ CBS Special To Celebrate Star’s Long Career

From toy to tool: DALL-E 3 is a wake-up call for visual artists—and the rest of us

The Mysterious Norwegian Art of Painting on Dead Fish

Bee Me

Osama Bin Laden 'Hope' Poster Spotted On College Campuses https://t.co/BeQqkqClBu pic.twitter.com/y5PiVUcl5G — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy