State Dept Admits It Has the Authority to Revoke Visas of Hamas Supporters in U.S.

If you've come to the United States from a foreign country and you've been blabbing anywhere and everywhere that the state of Israel is committing acts of genocide against Palestine and you hail Hamas as freedom-fighting heroes, you should promptly be sent back home.

That's the point Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made when he sent a letter to the State Department asking it to do a review and work out details that would lead to revoking the visas of those supporting Hamas terrorist activity. When the State Department responded to the letter, a whole month later, it actually confessed to possessing the authority to do just that.

“As you are aware, the Secretary of State designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act on October 8, 1997,” the State Department said in its response to Rubio. “Our first priority when adjudicating visa applications is to ensure applicants do not pose a security risk to the United States. Every prospective traveler to the United States undergoes extensive security screening. This screening draws on information from the full range of U.S. government agencies, including biographic and biometric screening against U.S. law enforcement and counterterrorism databases. No visa is issued until all concerns raised by the screening process are fully resolved.”

“The Department of State also has broad authority under the INA to revoke visas. We exercise that authority when there is information or evidence indicating a visa holder may be ineligible for a U.S. visa. When we receive derogatory information that indicates potential visa ineligibility, we take immediate actions, such as entering the information into U.S. government databases and revoking visas if deemed appropriate," it admitted.

As you can imagine, Rubio was quick to seize the moment after receiving the response:

State Department confirms they have the power to revoke the visas of Hamas supporters and deport them. Now they need to do it. pic.twitter.com/vCXyKufhad — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 16, 2023

And these aren't the only folks posing a serious problem to the national security of the U.S. The Biden administration has essentially left the border wide open for years now, with hundreds of thousands of people crossing over into our nation illegally. An alarming number of these individuals are on the terrorist watch list and hail from countries that are either state sponsors of terrorism or who hate our guts enough to help pay the way for radicals to get to Mexico and waltz right into America.

According to a report from the Daily Wire from May 2023:

U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist who illegally entered America by crossing its southern border with a group of migrants last week. This unidentified individual made it across the U.S.-Mexico divide near Otay Mesa, California, on Wednesday, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted on Sunday, citing “multiple” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources. The reporter said he was told the FBI “confirmed the match” and the bureau is leading an investigation.

We still haven't seen any action to secure the border and enforce immigration laws that would send illegal migrants back to their country of origin. Instead, the administration has rolled out the welcome mat for anyone to come on in and enjoy the interior of the country.

Meanwhile, terrorists could be setting up shop in your local city, radicalizing individuals to help create sleeper cells with the goal of carrying out terrorist attacks and shedding innocent blood in the name of their religion. Thanks, Biden. Keep up the bad work.

A report from the Daily Wire on Thursday discussed a warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray following the horrific attacks on Israel last month that the event raised the threat level of a similar assault being carried out against Americans. We're already seeing a rise in anti-Semitism and vitriol from the Pro-Hamas crowd, even during protests like the one in San Francisco that ended up shutting down the Bay Bridge.

The real question is whether or not the State Department will actually do its job and ensure that foreign visitors who support radical terrorist groups like Hamas are immediately deported from the country. Will the administration opt for political correctness instead? Doing so places American lives at risk and could have a serious, negative impact on Biden's already poor approval rating, especially if an attack occurs on our soil.