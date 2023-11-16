BREAKING: Arrest Made in Death of Jewish Protester Paul Kessler

An arrest has been made in the death of Paul Kessler, the Jewish man who died in a counter-protest a week and a half ago in Ventura County, Calif. The charge of manslaughter has been leveled against Loay Alnaji, and there is still an ongoing investigation into the possibility of a hate crime. There will be a press conference on Friday morning, and officials will hold a private meeting with local clergy beforehand.

From the first moment of this tragedy, it has been important to trust local law enforcement authorities. I’ve repeatedly said that they should be trusted to seek justice, and they have demonstrated that again now. When they say that there is still an investigation into the possibility of a hate crime, we can all be assured that they are actually investigating. But there is another important factor that we must keep in mind as this case proceeds.

There is nothing to rejoice about. A man is dead. Another man’s hatred will bring him pain and probably incarceration. Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and we are at war in Israel for the preservation of Western culture. College campuses are unsafe on multiple levels, and ignoramuses are demonstrating for Hamas, a truly evil organization. To quote the old poem, there is no joy in Mudville.

We need to be grateful that our local law enforcement is so good and filled with integrity. And we need to continue to fight for justice domestically and in Israel. But we must always remember the losses and never rejoice in the pain of others, even evil. The battle between good and evil is not a football game, and for the sake of our own humanity, we must be careful not to become like our enemy.

The Bible teaches “tzedek tzedk tirdof”: “Justice, justice shall you pursue." We are to seek justice and pursue it but remember not to rejoice in the pain of others.

I am so grateful to our local police for pursuing justice and arresting Alnaji and pray that he will receive all of what he deserves as the case progresses.

May Paul Kessler’s memory be a blessing, and Blessed is God, who judges in truth.