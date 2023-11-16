Enforcing Agenda Over Law

The left is better at ignoring truth and campaigning for fallacy than any group in the United States. Liberals spin and project delusion on every aspect of society, but the only reason it’s effective is because it doesn’t meet any resistance. By resistance, I’m not talking about lip service. I’m talking about actually enforcing laws and making an honest-to-God stand against the obvious agenda of the left.

A perfect case in point can be found at Texas A&M, where the interim president has decided that his woke agenda takes priority over not only law, but right and wrong.

Earlier this year Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state universities to end their diversity statement requirements. But a new investigation finds departments are still hiring based on ideological conformity and racial preferences. Texas A&M is playing a shell game with the law, civil liberty, and merit-based hiring.

Being the largest campus in the U.S., with over 75,000 students attending the school at the College Station campus, Texas A&M needs to be singled out and held accountable. They are legitimately giving the middle finger to fair hiring practices. As a result of the school's open defiance of the law, its president, Mark Welsh, needs to be fired, any hires made since the legislation was signed need to be dismissed until a merit-based evaluation is accomplished, and any monetary penalties resulting from lawsuits because of those dismissals should be deemed the responsibility of the university since the hirings were made under false pretenses. The university should also be fined for its direct disobedience of the rule of law, in favor of hiring under the guise of diversity.

The university’s hiring practices were exposed last year. Yet, instead of conforming to the new law, the school’s administration has buried the radicalness of its program for one reason only, the left-wing agenda, which has nothing to do with legitimate hiring practices based on merit.

The university’s interim president, General Mark Welsh, has seemingly made this a personal vendetta against proper hiring practices. This is nothing new to Welsh. In the past, he has demonstrated that in his mind, DEI bans are not in the “long-range” interests of society. Therefore, he has indicated that under his guidance the policy will not change what the university does and has signaled to his faculty that DEI business can be conducted as usual. He firmly believes that his agenda is more relevant than anything else.

The concept of merit-based hiring does not exclude, nor does it hinder diversity. Merit-based hiring is in fact a logically based hiring practice that promotes hiring the best candidate without any type of discrimination. That said, people like Welsh are doing a clear disservice to minorities. They are sending a message that is totally unfair. Minorities don’t want positions “given” to them; they want to earn them. Welsh is essentially saying to them, we know you can’t earn them, so we’re going to give them to you.

The faculty is hiding in the shadow of Welsh’s ignorance, and loving every minute of the defiance, continuing to revel in their narcissistic attempt to initiate societal upheaval. The proof is undeniable, on the Texas A&M website. Many job listings do not bother to hide their defiance of the legislature’s will and the governor’s order. Welsh’s former home, the Bush School of Government, which is hiring four tenure-track professors, asks candidates for a “cover letter” containing “past or planned contributions to advancing diversity.”

If you’re an IT manager, you are required to be a champion of “workplace diversity and inclusiveness.” A senior graduate student specialist must “work to enhance the diversity” of the students. An assistant professor of marketing must have a “demonstrated commitment to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion activities.” A technology specialist must promote “inclusion, diversity, equity, and accountability.” Nearly every application at Texas A&M-Commerce requires an "understanding and knowledge of multicultural and diversity issues.”

This “General” was appointed by former President Obama. Based on that knowledge alone, the fact that these “requirements” are passed on as a “secret” commandment isn’t that surprising. The entire Obama presidency was based on supposedly unsaid things that magically became reality.

Texas A&M needs to be dealt with harshly, along with any other universities or corporations that are conducting themselves in the same way. Seriously, when is this type of anti-societal behavior going to be truly dealt with?

DEI sounds great, but it is the proverbial fox in the hen house. You can’t build a society on the Peter Principle, which states that people are promoted to their level of incompetence--a process that suggests something is fundamentally misaligned in the promotion process.

This is not diversity, equity, or inclusion. This is pandering that is done to the detriment of society. Nothing advances or flourishes under this type of deliberate and enforced Marxism.

As mentioned earlier, Welsh is currently the “interim” president, but that is about to change. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will recommend that the Board of Regents name Welsh as the sole finalist for the position.

Sharp and Board Chair Bill Mahomes met with the executive committee of the Faculty Senate on Monday where Sharp shared the news. The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss whether to officially name him the sole finalist, kicking off a required 21-day waiting period between the time a sole finalist is selected and officially appointed.

Sharp released this statement regarding the recommendation:

“Like many of you, I am pleased with the direction of Texas A&M under General Welsh's leadership. He is moving decisively to advance the university's mission, and he is doing it while ensuring that faculty, staff, and others are properly informed and included."

As part of the statement, Mahomes said faculty can still submit feedback during the 21-day period before the board considers whether to officially name Welsh the permanent president.

The largest university in the country is on the precipice of naming a new president who is openly disobeying the law and promoting failed admission and hiring practices. How many minds will be influenced by his actions and how many lives will be affected by his agenda?

If this is allowed to take place at a university as large as A&M, it will most certainly be followed by liberal schools across the state and the country.

We’re better than this, America. The left is not even trying to hide their plan. The idea of standing by and watching the left implement its agenda over the law needs to stop. The country’s largest university is a great place to start.