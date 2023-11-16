Joe Biden Won’t Be Charged For Mishandling Classified Documents

Special counsel Robert Hur is expected to not pursue charges related to Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents, sources tell CNN.

According to the report, Hur and his team are in the process of creating an elaborate report based on their year-long probe, and it is anticipated to offer a critical assessment of Biden and his staff's handling of sensitive materials.

Few people ever expected that the administration would ever charge Biden in relation to his mishandling of classified documents, which authorities not only found in his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., but also in boxes in the garage of his home in Delaware.

Back in September, it was quite clear that Hur’s investigation was not focusing on Biden and any motives he had to take classified documents with him when he left the vice presidency. According to a report at the time, the investigation had morphed into an "examination of Obama-era security protocols and internal White House processes.” I noted at the time that it was obvious that Biden was getting a pass and used the metaphor that a burglar getting off the hook because the home he robbed wasn’t locked.

CNN predicted that the decision not to pursue charges "is likely to draw criticism from Donald Trump and his allies."

You think?

"They have long drawn parallels between Hur’s investigation with that of special counsel Jack Smith, who earlier this year brought charges against the former president related to his own handling of classified documents after he left the White House,” CNN continued before attempting to put distance between the two cases even though it was clear that Biden’s classified-documents scandal was far worse than Trump’s.

Trump kept documents secured at Mar-a-Lago, where he had Secret Service protection. Biden kept his classified documents in boxes in his garage in Wilmington, Del., while his crackhead son Hunter Biden was living there.

On top of that, there is evidence suggesting that Hunter Biden had access to these documents and was using them for his business ventures. Among the classified documents found at his home were documents relating to Ukraine, and in an email to his former business partner Devon Archer, Hunter cited 22 detailed points with “research” regarding Ukraine — much of which was information he likely wouldn’t have known about had he not had access to classified information.

Soon after the scandal broke in January, we learned that the documents had been originally discovered before the midterm elections, indicating a cover-up.

The White House was also caught lying about the search at his home, claiming it had been completed already when in fact searches were still underway. There was evidence that Hunter Biden may have had access to the documents and was using them for his illicit business dealings. It was also revealed that, despite repeatedly claiming to have been fully cooperating with the investigation, Joe Biden didn’t originally cooperate and opposed having the Department of Justice search his home. Consider for a moment exactly what’s going on here. The Biden administration went after Trump, who was cooperating with the National Archives, for possessing classified documents with a raid on his home, and a rogue prosecutor slapped him with all sorts of dubious charges. Meanwhile, when Biden was revealed to have had classified documents that he had no authority to possess or declassify at the time they left the White House, nothing happened to him. This gave Trump a huge political gift, and CNN has no idea what’s about to go down.