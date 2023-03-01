It Looks Like the Biden Administration Pressured a Resistant FBI to Raid Mar-a-Lago

FBI and DOJ attorneys discussed searching Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for months before actually doing so, according to a new report from the Washington Post. The FBI had been opposed to conducting a raid, believing a request for a full search of the property would have been sufficient. However, they were overruled by prosecutors and the Biden Justice Department.

“Prosecutors argued that new evidence suggested Trump was knowingly concealing secret documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home and urged the FBI to conduct a surprise raid at the property,” the Washington Post reports. “But two senior FBI officials who would be in charge of leading the search resisted the plan as too combative and proposed instead to seek Trump’s permission to search his property, according to the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive investigation.”

The unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was widely panned as excessive, and it also seems that some in the bureau wanted to end the criminal investigation mere months before the raid. According to the sources, FBI agents in the Washington field office had wanted to slow down the investigation back in May because of its sensitive nature, while others wanted the investigation closed completely.

“Some of those field agents wanted to shutter the criminal investigation altogether in early June, after Trump’s legal team asserted a diligent search had been conducted and all classified records had been turned over, according to some people with knowledge of the discussions,” the Post reports. “The idea of closing the probe was not something that was discussed or considered by FBI leadership and would not have been approved, a senior law enforcement official said.”

Related: The DOJ Is Even More Dangerous Than We Thought

Why did the infighting between the FBI and the DOJ regarding the raid suddenly get leaked now, roughly seven months after it happened? It sure looks like there are some in the FBI who want to wash their hands of the excessive action that further stained the reputation of the bureau. Many on the left were convinced that the invasive search was going to mark the end of Donald Trump and result in his criminal prosecution — but that hasn’t happened. Most likely, Merrick Garland, a partisan Biden hack, decided to gamble on the raid, against the advice of the FBI, in hopes of finding something he could prosecute Trump for. This leak signals that he didn’t find it, as former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe previously suspected.

The Washington Post being the Washington Post, it didn’t outright accuse the Department of Justice of politicization, but you can read between the lines. The FBI didn’t think the raid was necessary. The Department of Justice did, and Biden’s wingman, Merrick Garland, personally approved it. There’s really no other conclusion to reach here than the raid was the result of DOJ politicization of the process — which is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the Biden administration.

This past fall, more than 20 whistleblowers came forward to allege political bias by the FBI against conservatives, including allegations that the FBI was manipulating cases to support Joe Biden’s narrative that domestic extremism is a massive problem in the country. Clearly, partisan Biden officials are abusing their power to target his enemies, and this is all part of the pattern.