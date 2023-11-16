Satanic Pedophile Gang Terrorizing Children While the FBI Cares More About White Supremacy

This is going to sound like something from the tinfoil hat crowd, but I assure you this is 100% authentic and absolutely disturbing in every sense of the word. There is currently a cult of pedophiles that has dedicated itself to worshiping Satan and is blackmailing young girls into harming themselves. Alarming, right? I'm sure that you, like me, believe that something needs to be done to stop these miscreants from carrying out such twisted, evil deeds against impressionable female youth.

Unfortunately, the FBI is not really all that worried about that aspect of the situation. No, what's concerning them is the fact that one member of the gang once uttered the "n-word," which we all know is the unpardonable sin to the radical left in this country.

Pedophiles victimizing girls? Just another day ending in "y." Nothing can be done about it. But one of them used a racial slur? That fiend! Send out the death squad.

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

For years, the group known both as 764 and Harm Nation has tortured what is believed to be hundreds or thousands of girls. But the FBI didn’t put its cybercrimes or violence-against-children investigators on it. Instead, its interest appears to have piqued mainly by the fact that the group — most of whose victims are white teens — was once racist to a black girl. The domestic terrorism unit is investigating the Satanist pedophiles for white-supremacy RMVE, or “racially motivated violent extremism” — even though the sole known arrest by the FBI is a Hispanic man who called the judge a “cracker” in court, according to court records and interviews. Angel Luis Almeida was indicted in January in New York City on charges of sexual exploitation, violation of the Mann Act, and possession of Child Abuse Sexual Material, with prosecutors writing that, “The defendant was an outspoken member of ‘764,’ a neo-Nazi network.” The group’s leader is a 19-year-old Russian called Yuri who calls himself a “femboy,” a term associated with left-wing queer culture.

I just want to know how in the world the people at the FBI are able to sleep at night, knowing that deep-state leftists have infected the bureau to such a degree that it's become a political weapon against anyone who dares oppose the progressive agenda rather than being an agency seeking to contain evil and protect the American people? This cannot be what agents signed up for, right?

Now, a number of those who have been dropping the hammer on the FBI over its handling of this whole satanic pedophile thing have stated there are two potential explanations for the agency's approach. Either it's the FBI misclassifying cases so it can try and prove that domestic terrorism perpetrated by right-wing groups is the greatest threat our nation faces today, or it simply doesn't care that much about young girls being tortured and harmed by pedophiles.

I don't care for either of these options. But the tale gets even more twisted.

In October and November 2021, the FBI received tips that Almeida was posting child and animal abuse online, met up with a 16-year-old, and pictured himself brandishing a gun, which would be illegal since he had a felony record in Florida. The next month, the FBI’s domestic terrorism unit sought a search warrant–in part because of flags seen in the background of his photos. “I am a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (‘FBI’). I have been a Special Agent with the FBI since 2017, and currently work on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (‘JTTF’) on matters related to domestic terrorism and violent extremism,” Sean Johnson wrote in an affidavit.

“Based on my training, experience, and open-source research, I know that the black flag in the background of the photograph [on Amleid’a social media] is associated with the ‘Order of Nine Angles’ or ‘O9A,’ a worldwide Satanist belief-based group which embraces elements of neo-Nazism and white supremacy,” the agent went on to write.

Almeida was taken into custody in December of 2021 on charges of gun possession with charges of child abuse added to his record as of January this year.

It's really not shocking that leftists are more offended by racism than by child abuse. For whatever reason, radical progressive ideology sees no greater evil in this world than someone tossing around a racial slur. Murdering children in the womb? No big deal. Burning down businesses in the name of racial equity? A riot is the language of the unheard, right?

A bunch of girls being twisted up by satanic pedophiles into cutting themselves? Who cares?

Of course, they are all about "protecting" women when it serves a political agenda. Have we already forgotten about the #MeToo movement? I guess so.

When Almeida went to court he told the judge he would not be "talking to this b**** a** cracker" before going on to make a reference to white officials and legal representatives as "snow vultures."

So here we have a deranged individual tossing out white racial slurs, yet the FBI calls this person a Nazi and a white supremacist. Yes, that's right, they think he's a Nazi who hates white people. Just let all of this marinate for a bit. Not only is the FBI being weaponized against the political right, but it is incompetent as well. Do these people honestly believe that Americans will buy into this junk? That's a major insult to our intelligence.

Prosecutors said that this guy and the gang he's connected with are trying to obliterate Western civilization and democracy. I hate to be that guy, but Nazis tend to be on the opposite side of that kind of thing, believing that Western society is under attack by those from outside of it. Where are these DOJ guys getting this stuff?

How do these cretins get their victims? It's mostly through social media platforms like Instagram, where young ladies will chit-chat with strangers and somehow end up being blackmailed into harming themselves.

One online group for perpetrators, reviewed by The Daily Wire, had 321 members. One of its leaders wrote: “It’s kinda fun, we do get pretty girls nudes, then we like creating a [group chat] with a few members, sending their doxbin, created right in the group chat as they’re being extorted/blackmailed to do fun stuff, mostly engraving our names on their body, cutting their faces & what not. We love breaking promises, giving them false reinsurances [sic], then in the end, ruining their f—ing lives… the most fun I had was forcing this girls family to move states <33 she texted me on Valentine’s Day, photos of liquor & depressions pills.” Cooper Fay, a Florida man who works professionally in private armed security, has made a personal mission out of investigating child abusers, some of whom he exposes on Instagram via the account mankind_against_pedos. One pedophile got so angry that he was exposing his peers that he sent Fay a threatening message. Fay saw that his profile picture featured a girl slicing her own throat. That pedophile’s trail led to 764, and he began gathering evidence.

Fay then recounted how the victim of one of the groups he exposed came forward and shared her story with him. She was only 15 years old at the time the victimization started, and unlike many of the others who fell into the group's trap, she never sent them any nude photographs. All they did was tell the girl her own address and threaten to show up on her doorstep, and, terrified of what they would do if they followed through, she cut herself and even carved their names in her flesh.

The FBI overlooked all of this instead focusing on the neo-Nazi angle as a means of pushing a particular narrative from the left. I'm afraid that racism is not the biggest threat to our national security. Satanic pedophile cults are pretty high up there, though, along with radical Islamic terrorists who enter the country through our wide-open border.

But I'm just a guy writing stuff on the internet. What do I know compared to the professionals at the FBI?