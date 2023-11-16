CNN Goes Full 'Enemy of the People' Reporting on the Arrest Made in the Death of Paul Kessler

Despite undergoing myriad personnel changes at all levels in the last year or so, CNN is still woefully CNN.

Here is some background on this story from my colleague Rabbi Michael Barclay:

An arrest has been made in the death of Paul Kessler, the Jewish man who died in a counter-protest a week and a half ago in Ventura County, Calif. The charge of manslaughter has been leveled against Loay Alnaji, and there is still an ongoing investigation into the possibility of a hate crime. There will be a press conference on Friday morning, and officials will hold a private meeting with local clergy beforehand.

This is a story that, predictably, the mainstream media tried to ignore and send down the memory hole. My good friend Jennifer Van Laar stayed on top of it from the beginning over at our sister site RedState. Once local law enforcement made the story impossible to ignore, the leftmedia approach was to be as vague as possible about the facts, because the hacks have a pre-approved list of potential hate crimes that they can be offended by. A raging anti-Semite assault on a Jewish man isn't on that list.

In reporting on the arrest, CNN reached for new lows in awfulness both in article and the Twitter/X promo for it:

He just "hit his head," don't you know! Poor, clumsy guy. Someone responded to the tweet with, "They arrested gravity?"

The tweet was bad, but the actual story was even worse. There's no mention of the fact that Alnaji is a rabidly pro-Hamas college professor. That doesn't fit the narrative at all, so it gets swept under the ever-growing CNN rug. The entire tone of the article is Gosh, we really don't know what happened here.

The possibility of this being a hate crime gets no coverage whatsoever in the CNN post. When one of their preferred bad guys (white conservative males) is accused of anything involving a person of color, the MSM needs no evidence to immediately begin shouting "HATE CRIME!" from every rooftop. At least until they're proven wrong, usually because the crime in question never happened.

The responses to the CNN tweet are brutal; it will be interesting to see if the social media department tweaks it a little. I've got a screenshot of the original in case they do.

I spend a lot of time writing about the blatant false narratives that are propagated by the mainstream media in this country in defense of the worst of the American Left. When the faux journalists aren't flat-out lying for their leftist masters, they are deliberately avoiding any pertinent information that would make the overarching narrative quickly unravel.

For a brief time, new management at CNN was paying lip service to maybe not being the insane far-left hackfest it's been for years, especially since Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Alas, that didn't last long at all. The network is obviously still committed to running interference for every loathsome progressive idea that's championed by Democrats. Things like, Islamophobia is the real problem.

Even when the dead person is Jewish.