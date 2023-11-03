The Morning Briefing: Flailing Democrats Hit Comical New Low Over Speaker Mike Johnson

Top O' the Briefing

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have really been struggling to mount a sustained smear campaign against newly minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. I know we've been discussing him a lot this week, but I really didn't feel like writing about the fact that the Ivy League is churning out aspiring Nazis. Maybe we'll get back to them on Monday.

The Dems and their mouthpieces no doubt had extensive hate files put together for most of the people who were being mentioned to become the new Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was unceremoniously shown the door. When Johnson was given the nod, they probably muttered a collective, "Who?!?!?" like the rest of us.

As has been mentioned here in the Briefing, the worst things that the Democrats have been able to come up with when whining about Johnson is that he likes Donald Trump, and he loves Jesus, neither of whom is popular with the Left. Johnson's detractors would love this to be "history's greatest monster" stuff, but it's not. The base might reflexively fork over a few bucks at the mention of the trigger words, but they're most likely looking for something juicier.

The latest slam on the new speaker is enough to make one think that all of the Democrats have been raiding Nancy Pelosi's Franzia stash. Chris Queen covered this latest display of unseriousness:

It's mind-blowing how hard and heavy the left has gone after newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). The way the mainstream media tells the tale, you would think that Johnson has more power than any speaker in history. To recap what we've seen so far in the attacks against Johnson, the left is up in arms because the speaker is a devout evangelical Christian who dares to base his worldview on the Bible, because he won't kowtow to the abortion or LGBTQ lobbies, and because he doesn't believe that the 2020 election was as secure as the Democrats would have you believe. Now the left has found out something new that they don't like about Johnson: he's not wealthy. In fact, he and his family might actually have lived paycheck-to-paycheck before he took on this new gig as House Speaker. "Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not have a bank account," the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger gasps in an article from Wednesday. "At least, that’s what Johnson reports on years of personal financial disclosures, which date back to 2016 and reveal a financial life that, in the context of his role as a congressman and now speaker, appears extraordinarily precarious."

The Daily Beast is digital chlamydia, it's true, but this is pathetic even for one of its hacks. The average writer there spends a lot of free time scribbling in feelings journals about not being hugged enough when they were young. One doesn't expect any intellectual heft to issue forth from the site, but this is some real paste-eating silliness.

A point of clarification for the pedants: I mentioned "Democrats" in the headline and the guy who wrote this is a left-wing smear merchant, but we know that they're all slurping at the same trough and sleeping in the same sty.

There was a time when the Democrats were perceived as more in touch with common folks and Republicans were the upper-crust elitists, but that is no longer the case. Dems are probably truly aghast that Johnson isn't landed gentry, which is a stark contrast to the last person they had occupying his office. At the height of the pandemic, Granny Boxwine did a television interview where she showed off the two freezers full of ice cream that were helping her get through the hell of lockdown. A real woman of the people, that Nancy Pelosi.

Since we're always honest with each other here, I like the idea of a politician who hasn't focused on working the back channels for personal financial gain being in a position of power. Wealthy members of Congress are far too cavalier with how they spend the taxpayers' money. Someone who understands what a household budget is would be greatly appreciated.

Chris's article wraps up by highlighting a magnificent fact-checking and takedown of the Daily Beast article.

As I wrote on Monday, Speaker Johnson is irritating all of the right people. What I like even more is that he irritates them for all of the right reasons.

I'm looking forward to next week, when the leftists will be rending their garments after video emerges of Mrs. Johnson using coupons at a grocery store.

