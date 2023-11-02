30 Columbia Students Walkout On Hillary As Part of Anti-Semitic Tantrum

You can say one thing about the events of last month. At least some on the Left are finally waking up to the fact that they have not raised thoughtful and sensitive social justice warriors but hoards of violent, self-obsessed, post-pubescent gargoyles and harpies. Even HRH Hillary Rodham Clinton was on the receiving end of a bit of an eye-opener Wednesday during her speech at Columbia University. Clinton was there to deliver a lecture on the rather ambiguous topic of the role of women in the peace process.

According to BizPac Review, roughly midway through the speech, around 30 of the 300 students in attendance picked up their laptops and backpacks and stormed out of the venue to tie in with a passel of protestors in the lobby. The reason for their ire? They were protesting what they saw as Clinton's support for Israel.

These are the students who drafted a letter blaming Israel for the 10/7 attacks. They are also miffed that Accuracy in Media used a doxxing truck to out those who have protested against Israel. BizPac review said that "students" demanded “'immediate legal support for affected students' and 'a commitment to student safety, well-being, and privacy.'”

By all means, let us provide them with a commitment to their safety, well-being, and privacy while they chant what amounts to death threats and people on college campuses terrorize Jewish students, not to mention at least completely ignoring and at worst defending the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Take, for example, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On her substack, Dana Loesch recounted the experiences of Jewish students on that campus. These students reported seeing protestors cutting up and stomping on an Israeli flag. The protestors were shouting, "F**k Jews!" and "A good Jew is a dead Jew!" The police had to be called to ensure the Jewish students' safety.

The school, on the other hand, released a statement that the violence of the event was being greatly exaggerated. The university alleged that "no violence occurred, nor were there any direct threats, and a flag was not cut." The school did, however, add the requisite statements about being committed to safety and condemning violence. So someone is being, shall we say, less than truthful.

Considering what happened in October, does anyone have any guesses as to who? Among other things, what we are seeing, to a certain degree, is the old Left trying to swallow the fruits of the seeds it planted. For years, people like Clinton, college professors and administrators, and various pundits and talking heads were free to engage in whatever skullduggery appealed to them while maintaining a veneer of sophistication and civility. Presently, the results of their policies and rhetoric are in full flower.

Once upon a time, many, but not all, of the old Leftists, were angling for sound bites and social credit, and any negative impacts were considered negligible and would only affect people far, far away. They certainly never thought that their rhetoric would be turned on them. Now, they must come to terms with the fact that they took a generation of entitled, self-absorbed children baptized in social media and turned them into an army of monsters.