Farewell to One of Basketball's Most Colorful, Controversial Characters

When one of those legendary, larger-than-life characters dies, it always gets people's attention. One of the most controversial and colorful legends in college basketball history, Bob Knight, has passed away.

Knight was 83. He had been dealing with health issues for several years, and one illness put him in the hospital in April.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," a statement from Knight's family said. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored."

Knight began his head coaching career at Army in 1965 as the youngest head coach in college basketball at age 24. But he's best known for his stint at Indiana, where he amassed an astonishing record.

1x NCAA Champion (player)

3x NCAA Champion (coach)

5x Final Four

11x Big Ten Champion

3x AP Coach of the Year

1x Naismith Coach of the Year

1991 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee



A true legend. pic.twitter.com/7GSDd1y3Ty — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 1, 2023

Knight won four national championships — one as a player at Ohio State in 1960 and three as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. His most impressive feat was coaching the 1976 Hoosiers team, which went undefeated at 32-0. That team is the last undefeated team in NCAA basketball to date. He also coached the last all-amateur U.S. Olympic team to win a gold medal in 1984.

His teams had reputations for hard work, discipline, and high graduation rates. Knight, however, courted controversy with his outsized personality and sometimes bombastic antics.

"He was a complex man and had a lengthy record of outbursts over the years," ESPN reports. "He was charged and later convicted for hitting a policeman in Puerto Rico, he headbutted Indiana player Sherron Wilkerson while screaming at him on the bench, he was accused of wrapping his hands around a player's neck and he allegedly kicked his own son. (Knight claimed he actually kicked the chair his son sat on.)"

One of Knight's most infamous moments came in 1985 when he threw a chair during a game, drawing a technical foul. His firing at Indiana after an on-campus altercation with a student drove a rift between him and the school that didn't heal for years. Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech for seven seasons before retiring.

Knight had a reputation as a coach who would do anything to win — even though he never violated any NCAA regulations with his erratic behavior. He also had a penchant for saying controversial things in interviews.

“If my primary purpose here at Indiana is to go out and win ballgames, I can probably do that as well as anybody can,” he once told a reporter. “I would just cheat, get some money from a lot of people around Indianapolis who want to run the operation that way, and just go out and get the best basketball players I can. Then we’d beat everybody.”

Knight courted more controversy in 1988 in response to a question from journalist Connie Chung about how he deals with stress.

“I think that if rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy it,” he told Chung, adding, “That’s just an old term that you’re going to use. The plane’s down, so you have no control over it. I’m not talking about that, about the act of rape. Don’t misinterpret me there. But what I’m talking about is, something happens to you, so you have to handle it — now.”

That interview naturally prompted the coach to backtrack.

“Anybody who knows me would be quick to say I would be one of the last persons to adopt a careless attitude about rape... or any form of crime,” he said in another interview.

Despite all the controversy Knight generated, anyone who knows anything about college basketball reveres him for what he did as a coach. Tributes poured in from all over the college basketball world.

"We lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball today. Clearly, he was one of a kind," said former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in a statement. "Coach Knight recruited me, mentored me, and had a profound impact on my career and in my life. This is a tremendous loss for our sport, and our family is deeply saddened by his passing." Krzyzewski played for Knight at Army and superseded him in wins.

"He was a guy I idolized when I got here [in 1983] because Bobby Knight was the man," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. "He treated me great, and he helped me. I wish people knew what a great heart that he had. He was a different dude, but if you needed some help, he would answer the bell. The game has lost an icon."

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/sGCKnHvOO9 — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 1, 2023

RIP to the legendary Bob Knight. He was an American original. I had the honor of knowing him well, and while he wasn’t for everyone, I always truly liked, respected and admired him. As he once said of Henry Iba, of all the shadows cast in the game, his was the longest. pic.twitter.com/J3qcCLTSIP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 1, 2023

There will never be another coach like Bob Knight — both in terms of coaching excellence and colorful character. Prayers for his family and loved ones.