Hunter Biden, Secret Agent?

For years, Hunter Biden has been protected by the FBI and probably the CIA and all the other three-letter agencies devoted to national security and spying. His illegal behavior – bribe-taking and money laundering operations – has been made possible by connections to his crooked dad, “The Big Guy,” Joe Biden. But I predict Hunter will slither out of his legal problems with the help of the swamp. But not for the reason you think. This prediction prompts a couple of big questions: Wut? Why? How? And that's where my theory gets interesting.

Just last week, we learned that the FBI relied on 40 confidential human sources (CHS) to learn about Joe and Hunter Biden’s dirty dealings. Those contemporaneous reports of dirty Biden dealings were shut down by the equally dirty FBI, which conjured the “false assertions [they were] subject to foreign disinformation.”

Before that, we learned that Hunter Biden tag-teamed with his dad to turn official vice presidential visits into a personal shake-down machine, according to the House Oversight Committee. To wit:

1) Romania: On September 28, 2015, Vice President Biden welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House. Within five weeks of this meeting, a Romanian businessman involved with a high-profile corruption prosecution in Romania, Gabriel Popoviciu, began depositing a Biden associate’s bank account… The total amount from Romania to the Biden family and their associates is over $3 million. 2) China- CEFC: On March 1, 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office—State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to a Biden associate’s account. …The total amount from China, specifically with CEFC and their related entities, to the Biden family and their associates is over $8 million. 3) China- Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR): More information will be provided in our upcoming Fourth Bank Memorandum. 4) Kazakhstan: On April 22, 2014, Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch used his Singaporean entity, Novatus Holdings, to wire one of Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca entities $142,300. The very next day—April 23, 2014—the Rosemont Seneca entity transferred the exact same amount of money to a car dealership for a car for Hunter Biden. 5) Ukraine: Devon Archer joined the Burisma board of directors in spring of 2014 and was joined by Hunter Biden shortly thereafter. Hunter Biden joined the company as counsel, but after a meeting with Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky in Lake Como, Italy, was elevated to the board of directors in the spring of 2014. Both Biden and Archer were each paid $1 million per year for their positions on the board of directors. …The total amount from Ukraine to the Biden family and their associates is $6.5 million. 6) Russia: On February 14, 2014, a Russian oligarch and Russia’s richest woman, Yelena Baturina, wired a Rosemont Seneca entity $3.5 million. …The total amount from Russia to the Biden family and their associates is $3.5 million. [Emphasis added]

And then Hunter was brought up only on gun charges.

Was his protection by the FBI on tax evasion, bribery, self-dealing, and FARA violations for political reasons? Definitely. Was the FBI motivated by anti-Trump animus? Yes. Collusion? Yep. Treason? Absolutely.

One can’t watch what the left and government agencies are doing to Donald Trump and wonder about the duplicitous ways in which these two presidential candidates have been treated.

But I have a theory – abject speculation – about how Hunter Biden will get out of his obvious legal problems if the House succeeds in calling for indictments. It’s an educated guess, deduced from the evidence from right in front of our faces. Deduced from the Russia Collusion fakery, the Whitmer Fednapping scandal, the J6 scheme, the Watergate CIA story, and every conceivable intelligence scandal you’ve ever heard of.

The FBI and CIA will tell anyone who matters – not you, and probably not Hunter — that the dopey crackhead who works the shot/chaser, one-two shakedown with Dirty Joe is really working an intelligence gig with the feds just to keep the kid out of legal harm’s way.

Odds are that Hunter is one of the 40 confidential human sources providing information to the spy agencies about the dirty Biden Crime Family. Or at least that’s what the FBI would say if pressed.

My husband was questioned by the FBI a few times after coming back from business trips to China to find out if he had any inside info. Can you imagine the information that the intel community could learn from a Hunter Biden who’d just struck a deal with a Ukrainian spy, a member of the high-level CCP apparatchik, or a billionaire oligarch? The feds have worse sources than that in the aforementioned FBI scandals. Ask Carter Page how he was fingered as a spy so the FBI could lie about him on a FISA warrant in order to spy on the Trump campaign.

A few weeks back, I interviewed Mike McCormick, the former transcriptionist for Vice President Joe Biden. He writes the Substack “Midnight in the Laptop of Good and Evil,” where he discusses what Biden said when he was veep, and what the Hunter Biden laptop says was going on behind the curtain.

During our very interesting discussion of Biden family connections to the drug cartels, I looked at Mike and said (at the 39:50 mark), “I had a frisson of an opinion [while reading your material] and I thought it wouldn’t surprise me to have Joe Biden cop [to doing these bad deeds] for intelligence reasons. His son was working as a [hero] intelligence operative or a CHS or something. Have you ever thought about that?"

“Yes,” McCormick said, as the same idea had occurred to him as well.

“I always thought this was going to be the last resort cover story. You know, that’s what’s going on with this House investigation pulling out the bank records.” But, he said, “It’s not intelligence. It’s greed.” It’s all about money going into the banks, he said.

If you care to believe it or not, the fact is that every last member of the Biden family, including grandkids – who have had their bank accounts, college funds, spending money, or Venmo accounts spiffed with The Big Guy’s shakedowns from China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and Kazakhstan — are blackmail and extortion targets because of "Pop's" greed. I didn’t say it was only these countries that posed the blackmail threat. By all means, include our own country’s intelligence communities in that threat assessment. Remember what then-FBI Director James Comey tried to do to Trump when he pulled the new president aside to say, Hey, we have this intel on you at the Moscow hotel with peeing hookers. It'd be a shame if anyone were to find out about that.

It doesn't matter if compromised and cracked-out Hunter was really doing a solid for the feds, it only matters that they can pretend he was. We're sorry, your honor. We can't give out information to the other side about our super secret operation of our Super Secret Agent, Hunter Biden.

Just a thought.



