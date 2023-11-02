FBI Raids the Home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Chief Fund Raiser

New York City Mayor Eric Adams bailed on a much-anticipated White House meeting regarding the current illegal immigration troubles with *President Biden and the mayors of some of America's biggest cities.

The news of Adams' mysterious mad dash — to “deal with a matter” — hit the airwaves in the Big Apple leaving New Yorkers scratching their heads as to why.

We have since learned that FBI agents searched the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a long-time pal of Adams as well as one of his biggest fundraisers. The raid is said to be due to campaign funds involving Eric Adams.

Suggs also owns her own company, Suggs Solutions LLC, whose location is listed as a brownstone building in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

FACT-O-RAMA! Crown Heights is also known as a hotbed of anti-Semitic violence.

“I heard screaming maybe two or three hours ago,” a neighbor told the New York Post. “I heard helicopters," further adding that "the house is boarded up." A photo in the New York Post shows only the basement windows of the building boarded up.

NYC records show that Suggs receives a monthly retainer to work for Adams for "political work." Her company has earned at least $98,286.20 and perhaps as much as $150,000 from Adam's campaign team since 2021. Campaign finance documents show that Suggs has also accepted more than $16,500 in personal cheddar from Adams' bank accounts.

Former Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich and six others were arrested in September 2023 for selling political favors, including access to Adams and various other high-ranking NYC officials. They are accused of accepting money, a painting, a discount price on luxury apartments, and baseball tickets.

Six other individuals were arrested four months ago in a straw-man scheme orchestrated by people with potential business relations with New York City, which involved a funds-matching plan from NYC. The people involved were allegedly trying to maximize funds for Adams' election campaign and increase their odds of scooping up lucrative city contracts.

The FBI raid comes after weeks of the mayor blaming Joe Biden for what Adams refers to as the "destruction" of NYC due to the crush of illegal immigrants the Biden Administration has allowed over the Southern border.

Suggs, who has not been arrested, is believed to have raised $18.4 million for Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, and roughly $900,000 thus far for his 2025 re-election bid.