The Morning Briefing: Welcome to Far-Right Extremists Extremism Land

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Reddlym had taken to calling himself "The Salami Pop-Tart" when entering underground weasel-wrangling competitions.

I kicked off the week by writing about how much I am enjoying the way that newly minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is triggering so many Democrats. Watching them wash down handfuls of Prilosec with equitably sourced Nicaraguan kombucha is always entertaining.

Johnson's rise to power at the end of October gave the Democrats a new monster under the bed just in time for Halloween.

Chris Queen wrote a column yesterday that highlighted some of the diaper-soiling reactions in the leftmedia that I didn't get to in Monday's Briefing. He begins by quickly explaining the root of the Democrats' problem with Johnson:

Last week, the House GOP elected a new Speaker in Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.). It didn't take long for the left to pounce on Johnson, calling him all sorts of names that indicate one thing: he's a true conservative and thus a threat to left-wing hegemony. And left-wing columnists aren't letting up. We're continuing to see a barrage of smears against the new speaker simply because he's — GASP — a Christian conservative.

Nothing terrifies secular leftists more than men or women of faith, especially if they're Christians. There was probably quite the spike in "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes shortly after Johnson was handed the gavel.

I'll share a couple of cartoonish examples of leftist hysteria from Chris's post, beginning with this eye-roller:

Let's start with Paul Krugman. In a column he wrote on Thursday, Krugman lamented that "There are no moderate Republicans in the House of Representatives" before letting his readers know that "Johnson is more extreme than most people, I think even political reporters, fully realize." To hear Krugman tell the tale, not only will the GOP under Johnson "reject democracy" and throw gay people into gulags, but millions of people will lose their government healthcare! A Johnson-led House just might undo Obamacare — finally! Krugman concluded that Republicans have "gone full-on extremist, on economic as well as social issues." The level of hand-wringing is astonishing.

Krugman is the economist and New York Times columnist who has spent the better part of the Biden presidency telling Americans that we're not really experiencing any of the inflation that we're all actually experiencing. He's been on a mission to bore the beleaguered citizens of the country with macroeconomic babble in the hope that we won't notice that our weekly grocery bill looks like the budget for a small municipality.

Krugman's assertion that there are no moderate Republicans in the House is laughable, of course. The reason that we went through the speaker overhaul is that there are 50 shades of Republican ideology in the House. Then again, "moderate Republican" in the New York Times means, "Willing to cave to Democrats when instructed to do so."

Chris gives an example from another Times opinion hack, Jamelle Bouie. Bouie's function at the Times is to make Krugman seem rational:

Oh yeah, Bouie also wants you to know that Johnson doesn't believe that the 2020 presidential election wasn't totally on the up-and-up, which makes him "an election-denying extremist who believes that his allies have the right to nullify election results so that they can impose their vision of government and society on an unwilling public."

Krugman, Bouie, and the rest of the "Joe McCarthy Was Right" club in the media bubble don't actually know any Republicans, save maybe their brokers. When they write about conservatives their conclusions are based on stories that they've told each other. It's like a bunch of people telling each other ghost stories around a campfire in a bizarro world where it is always night. They never see any ghosts, but they're permanently frightened of them because they have created a situation that maximizes fear.

As Chris notes near the end of his post, the extremists that the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media won't shut up about are generally in sync with the majority of the Republican party, therefore, we're all extremists.

I won't speak for anyone else, but I'm quite comfortable staking out a position that seems extreme to a bunch of people who are hell-bent on running the Republic off of a commie cliff. I'm going back for second and third helpings of polarization every day as long as these people have any influence.

