In Today's Lefty Public Temper Tantrum News…

We might have a new winner in the ongoing Lefty-Hamas Alliance for Crybully Public Temper Tantrums contest.

You've seen them take over bridges in New York, you've seen them attack police officers in London, you've seen them rip down posters of kidnapped Israeli children in cities all over the world. But in Birmingham, UK, this week, one bearded hipster dyed a bunch of live mice the colors of the Palestinian flag and set them loose in a McDonald's packed with customers while shouting "F*** Israel" and "Free f***ing Palestine." Naturally, he had someone video his totally responsible act of peaceful free speech and upload it to TikTok.

Because that's what responsible grownups with something important to say who aren't merely imaginatively wicked overgrown children do in their spare time.

Kudos to McDonald's, by the way. Not just for quickly cleaning up the crybully's mess but for providing free meals to IDF soldiers defending their homeland from terrorists. Somebody has to stand up for civilization, and it's even better when I can get super-size fries with that.

Here's the video from Birmingham, proudly uploaded to social media by the sociopath who came up with this pathetically childish display of his support for terrorism.

Mice have been spotted in McDonalds. BOYCOTT pic.twitter.com/Mz5iHLlL4Y — AKAM🇵🇸 (@Friesianbeard) October 30, 2023

What's adorable about the whole thing was the animal rights group Viva! announcing they were "deeply distraught." Not over the crybully antisemitism, of course, but about the abused mice.

Viva! seems sincere in their veganism and hasn't made any public statements in favor of Hamas — and that makes them stand out in a field crowded with left-wing groups who either explicitly or tacitly defend outbursts like the one in Birmingham. Worse are the groups and individuals actively siding with Hamas and other terrorist groups.

So if a few mice dyed for the cause (SWIDT?), most hardcore leftists are on board. As Ilya Somin wrote for Reason on Monday, the "far left has a long history of excusing or minimizing massive atrocities, including some on a vastly larger scale than anything Hamas has so far managed to do." The fate of a boxful of mice means nothing to people already on board with murder, rape, and kidnapping.

That's why these crybully antics ought to remind you of the environmental movement's professional tantrum throwers who block traffic, glue themselves to various public places, and deface great works of art. Only, you know, with an added dash of genocide.

NEW - Mashed potato attack on $110 million Monet painting in Germany.pic.twitter.com/dK8YCB2F1C — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 23, 2022

But the fact is that they're all professionals and they're all members in good standing of the Left. The specific targets don't matter much, really. Whether they're attacking prosperity, Monet's “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” or colonialist Jew oppressors in particular, the big target remains unchanged.

Western Civilization.

Granted, the Israelis are a special case. First, there's the Koran instructing the faithful to kill Jews wherever they find them — and now there are seven million of them RIGHT THERE in the Middle East. But perhaps even more important is a sense of cultural shame, even impotence.

Imagine you're a people like the South Syrian Arabs who (barely) populated the region between the Jordan and the sea a hundred years ago. Suddenly, pioneer Zionists start showing up and offering money for your crappy bits of desert. Next thing you know, the Jewish-run parts are turning green with forests and lush with crops, and modern cities spring up out of almost nowhere. Meanwhile, the Arab-run parts remain pretty much as arid and worthless as they ever were, only more crowded.

There's a whole host of reasons why that happened, but those "thieving" Jews A) didn't steal anything and B) are only barely responsible for your woes.

A Western grownup would assess the situation and realize that it's time to change his ways. A loser crybully straps on a suicide vest and — well, you know the rest.

Hugo Gurdon nailed it in a Washington Examiner piece just days after Hamas's October 7 terror invasion. As "a nation built on what we loosely think of as a Western model," Israel enrages the Left because the country "is successful, lets its citizens thrive, prosper, and be happy, and protects them as best it can against mortal threats."

When Israel failed on that last item three weeks ago, Hardcore Lefties were practically salivating over the dead and missing. The less hardcore still indulged themselves in moral equivalence and whataboutism. The more childish abused some mice and temporarily shut down a fast food joint.

Treat all of them with all the disdain they deserve.